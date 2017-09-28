5 easy ways to keep spiders out of your home Try these natural remedies

Autumnal months are considered to be spider mating season, which is why you may be seeing more of them inside your property.

To help the many Brits who are terrified by the sight of them, we've taken a look at how to keep the creepy crawlies away from your home. Keep scrolling to see five natural remedies to deter spiders – while not all of them have been proven, they are worth a shot, right?

Conkers

Have you heard that spiders hate conkers? According to old wives' tales, the creatures are repelled by a noxious chemical in chestnuts, so scattering a few in the corners of rooms and on your windowsills are said to keep spiders away.

Do conkers keep spiders away?

Some people believe the wives' tale that conkers repel spiders, but experts have said otherwise

You may be sad to hear, however, that this has never been proven. In fact, some experts have said that the conker myth is exactly that – a myth!

According to the Daily Star, Dr Geoff Oxford of the British Arachnological Society said the Royal Society of Chemists (RSC) offered £300 to anyone who could prove the claims in 2010.

Pupils at the Roselyon Primary School in Cornwall won the prize after placing spiders in boxes with conkers and finding they walked all over them. When put in a water tank with two brides – one made out of conkers and the other a regular wooden bridge – the eight-legged critters also chose the conkers bridge.

If you do choose to try the deterrent, it's best to consult your vet as they may be poisonous for pets.

Spiders are said to steer clear of essential oils, vinegar and citrus fruits

Peppermint Oil

Spiders are said to steer clear of essential oils, such as peppermint oil, with one theory being that they dislike strong odours. To make your own natural insecticide, add 15 to 20 drops of peppermint oil to a spray bottle filled with water and spritz around the house.

Cedar wood

Often used as a repellent for moths, cedar wood is considered an effective way to deter spiders, too. You can buy packs of cedar wood cubes and blocks to scatter around your home from stores like Lakeland and John Lewis.

Citrus

VIEW GALLERY

The scent of citrus fruits reportedly deter spiders

Citrus is said to be another scent that spiders hate, so using lemon-scented cleaning products, burning citronella candles or rubbing citrus peel along skirting boards and window sills may be all it takes to keep spiders away!

Vinegar

Vinegar works in a similar way to essential oils, and can be an effective natural remedy. Fill a spray bottle with half white wine vinegar and half water, then spray in corners and any cracks where spiders may be able to come into your house. Be careful when spraying around any varnished surfaces as the vinegar could tarnish it.

