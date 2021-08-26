7 easy ways to keep your house bug free all year round

No matter the time of year, pests are always a potential problem in your home. In summer, you'll have to deal with mosquitoes and wasps while winter can draw in creepy crawlies like spiders. Here's how to repel those insects and keep your home bug-free…

Use smells to repel bugs

Spiders especially tend to stay away from strong scents so using peppermint oil or a lavender-scented item in the corner of your room could keep those eight-legged creatures away.

Miaroma lavender oil, £7, Holland & Barrett

Add screens in the summer to protect from bugs

When it's mid-summer and you've opened all your windows and doors to let some fresh air in, you’ll also be inviting in flying and crawling pests. Consider investing in screens to block out any unwanted house guests.

Light a candle to keep bugs away

Candles are of course a source of light and they add a magical atmosphere but if you buy a citronella candle it will also serve a third purpose - keeping mosquitoes and wasps away!

Citronella candle, £21, Anthropologie

Invest in a bug remover

If you're really opposed to having bugs in your house, you'll probably want them out as soon as they are spotted. Try a vacuum-style tool which picks them up without a fuss.

Spider catcher, £12.99, Lakeland

Fill cracks to stop bugs from getting in

Any cracks or holes in your walls or floors are potential doorways for unwelcome visitors, so fill them up as soon as you spy them.

Seal your food to deter bugs

Bugs are tempted in by the warm but also by food so you can ensure that your house is less appealing to them by keeping your food in air-tight containers.

Anyday containers (5 pack), £30, John Lewis

Don’t forget outside maintenance to repel bugs

When bug-proofing your home, it's also really important to look at the outside of the house too. Clear your guttering, clean your windowsills, and fill any gaps to ensure the pests are kept at bay.

