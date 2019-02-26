Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how she solved half-term crisis with daughter Florence The actress was denied entry to India last week

Crisis averted! Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed how she and her daughter Flo spent the half-term break after their original plans to travel to India were thwarted. The actress had organised a mother-daughter bonding trip to Goa, where she and Flo were going to take part in a yoga retreat, but Tamzin was sadly denied entry at immigration due to an expired visa. Updating her fans a few days later, Tamzin revealed her very glamorous back-up plan – Dubai!

She uploaded a gorgeous shot of her ten-year-old running along the sandy beach and wrote: "Yes!!! We rescued half term after a false start. Flew to Dubai and had a wonderful week @leroyalmeridien thanks to a last minute recommendation from @vanouten_denise. Perfect for kids too. The food was exquisite in every restaurant and the gym, spa, rooms, pools were amazing. Definitely going back and I very rarely go to the same holiday destination twice... #allboughtandpaidfor."

Tamzin shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter

Tamzin, 48, gave a special shout out to one restaurant in particular, writing: "Maya the Mexican restaurant had THE best fish tacos I've ever tasted! @leroyalmeridien #mayathemexican thank you for a wonderful week #allboughtandpaidfor #noadshere." The soap star also shared a photo of Flo in the water park, posting: "There is my big, fearless, 10 year old... on a zip wire at the water park... jeeez! #iwentonittoo @leroyalmeridien."

Tamzin and her daughter parasailing in Dubai

The EastEnders actress and her daughter were left in tears after being denied entry into India last week. Due to a mix-up with Tamzin's visa, the family were sent back home to the UK, with Tamzin telling fans: "I feel very proud of my daughter, who cried, as I did, but was mostly worried that we may be separated like families in the U.S, as her visa was valid but mine not. Fortunately we are home. In a country I feel lucky and proud to live in."

Behind the scenes with Tamzin:

