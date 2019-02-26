﻿
tamzin-outhwaite-stepping-out

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how she solved half-term crisis with daughter Florence

The actress was denied entry to India last week

Ainhoa Barcelona

Crisis averted! Tamzin Outhwaite has revealed how she and her daughter Flo spent the half-term break after their original plans to travel to India were thwarted. The actress had organised a mother-daughter bonding trip to Goa, where she and Flo were going to take part in a yoga retreat, but Tamzin was sadly denied entry at immigration due to an expired visa. Updating her fans a few days later, Tamzin revealed her very glamorous back-up plan – Dubai!

She uploaded a gorgeous shot of her ten-year-old running along the sandy beach and wrote: "Yes!!! We rescued half term after a false start. Flew to Dubai and had a wonderful week @leroyalmeridien thanks to a last minute recommendation from @vanouten_denise. Perfect for kids too. The food was exquisite in every restaurant and the gym, spa, rooms, pools were amazing. Definitely going back and I very rarely go to the same holiday destination twice... #allboughtandpaidfor."

tamzin-outhwaite-photo-of-daughter-in-dubai

Tamzin shared a gorgeous photo of her daughter

Tamzin, 48, gave a special shout out to one restaurant in particular, writing: "Maya the Mexican restaurant had THE best fish tacos I've ever tasted! @leroyalmeridien #mayathemexican thank you for a wonderful week #allboughtandpaidfor #noadshere." The soap star also shared a photo of Flo in the water park, posting: "There is my big, fearless, 10 year old... on a zip wire at the water park... jeeez! #iwentonittoo @leroyalmeridien."

MORE: When royals invite us inside their homes

tamzin-outhwaite-paragliding

Tamzin and her daughter parasailing in Dubai

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shares rare loving photo of husband

The EastEnders actress and her daughter were left in tears after being denied entry into India last week. Due to a mix-up with Tamzin's visa, the family were sent back home to the UK, with Tamzin telling fans: "I feel very proud of my daughter, who cried, as I did, but was mostly worried that we may be separated like families in the U.S, as her visa was valid but mine not. Fortunately we are home. In a country I feel lucky and proud to live in."

Behind the scenes with Tamzin:

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about tamzin outhwaite

More news