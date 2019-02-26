David Beckham cuddles Harper in adorable snap from family ski trip The Beckhams enjoyed a fun family ski trip

Holly Willoughby isn't the only famous face to hit the slopes during the February half term! David and Victoria Beckham also enjoyed a family ski trip with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and shared the sweetest snaps from their snowy getaway on social media.

One adorable photo posted by David on Monday shows him cuddling up to seven-year-old Harper in the snow. The retired footballer is crouched down to be at the same height as his daughter, who is wrapped up against the cold in a white padded jacket, jeans and faux fur trimmed boots. Showing her style credentials, Harper's look was accessorised with a pink Adidas beanie hat and mirrored sunglasses.

David Beckham cuddled up to daughter Harper on the ski slopes

"Fun family times and great memories," David captioned the series of photos, which also included glimpses of him on the slopes with his older children Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Meanwhile, Victoria shared a photo of herself and David on the slopes, with David on a snowboard while she was on skis. "Fun day in the sun!! Kisses from us," she told fans.

The fashion designer also revealed that she was enjoying some downtime following her busy week at London Fashion Week. "Special family time after a super busy fashion week," Victoria captioned the photo.

The Beckhams enjoyed a family ski holiday

The Beckhams' holiday came a week after their family outing to support Victoria as she presented her new fashion collection at London Fashion Week. They had more to celebrate on Wednesday, as their youngest son Cruz turned 14. "I can't believe you are 14 today!!! I love you so so much xxx Happy Birthday Cruz xx," Victoria wrote in honour of the occasion. Her husband wrote: "Happy birthday to my big boy... The most amazing character and smile.. I love you little man @cruzbeckham."

