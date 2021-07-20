We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's officially bikini season! With heatwave weather on the cards, it's time to unpack your favourite bikini and enjoy the sunshine. Make shopping for the perfect bikini that little bit easier by turning to one of these celebrity favourite brands for the most stylish two pieces.

From Holly Willoughby's bikini faves to Amanda Holden's staycay bikini style, Taylor Swift to Gwyneth Paltrow and more, we've rounded up the best bikini brands worn by celebs on holiday, including Hunza G, Melissa Odabash, Andie Swim, Naia Beach and more.

Hunza G

Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes are big fans of Hunza G

Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes are both fans of this super cool swimwear brand. Famed for its textured seersucker style, it's a hit year after year with fashion fans.

Hunza G bikini we love

Hunza G seersucker bikini, £135, Harvey Nichols

Melissa Odabash

Amanda Holden swears by Melissa Odabash

Amanda Holden swears by Melissa Odabash swimwear! Each year the Britain's Got Talent judge wows fans with gorgeous holiday snaps of her favourite bikinis.

Melissa Odabash bikini we love

Melissa Odabash azzuro-print bikini top, £110/$119, and matching bottoms, £110/$119, Matches Fashion

Andie Swim

Demi Moore has created her own beachwear edit for Andie Swim

Most of Demi Moore's beachwear comes from Andie Swim – and the A-lister has even created an edit of her favourite styles. Famed for their well-made and well-cut suits, the brand's bikinis are backed by feedback and wear tests from 300,000+ women.

Andie Swim bikini we love

Navy bikini top, $50, and matching bottoms, $45, Andie Swim

Naia Beach

Tess Daly launched Naia Beach alongside her good friend, Gayle Lawton

TV star Tess Daly and good friend Gayle Lawton are the co-creators of Naia Beach which boasts a collection of the most glamorous bohemian-luxe beachwear.

Naia Beach bikini we love

Black bikini, £120, Naia Beach

Heidi Klein

Pippa Middleton famously wore a polka dot bikini by Heidi Klein

Royal fans were inspired after Pippa Middleton was spotted wearing a polka dot bikini from Heidi Klein on holiday in St. Barts. The British brand is known for its high-quality fabrics and bespoke hand-painted prints.

Heidi Klein bikini we love

Blue pom pom bikini top, £110, and matching bottoms, £95, Heidi Klein

Marysia

Stacey Dooley looked incredible in a Marysia bikini

High fashion brand Marysia has attracted the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o and Stacey Dooley since launching in 2009. Made from premium Italian fabrics, the swimwear is cut by hand in a couture factory

Marysia bikini we love

Marysia scalloped bikini top, £113.51/$187.81, and matching bottoms, £126/$156, Net-A-Porter

Frankie's Bikinis

Jennifer Lopez showcased her toned figure in a two piece by Frankie's Bikinis

Counting Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid among its biggest fans, Frankie's Bikinis is revered for its range of sleek and sexy string bikinis.

Frankie's Bikinis bikini we love

String bikini top, £87/$85, and matching bottoms, £87/$85, Frankie's Bikinis

Solid and Striped

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevigne stunned in matching swimsuits and bikinis from Solid and Striped

Taylor Swift and her A-list girl squad sent the internet into a frenzy after they donned matching swimsuits from Solid and Striped. The bold prints and bright colours are perfect for summer.

Solid and Striped bikini we love

Pinstripe Bikini, $176, Solid and Striped

Onia

Khloe donned an Onia bikini while on holiday

Onia's designs have been pictured on Khloe Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, Eva Longoria and Sophie Turner. Celebrating the minimalist aesthetic, we're loving the label's simple and streamlined bikinis.

Onia bikini we love

Rib bikini top, £74.39/$95, and matching bottoms, £74.39/$95, Onia

Pretty Little Thing

Larsa Pippen wowed Instagram fans in a bikini from PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing's bikinis are both fashionable and affordable – just ask celeb fans Kylie Jenner and Larsa Pippen.

Pretty Little Thing bikini we love

Blue bandana bikini top, £10, and matching bottoms, £8, PrettyLittleThing

