London is getting its first-ever 24hr beauty salon - but there's a catch

Attention beauty lovers! Cancel your scheduled manicures, put down your hair tools and don't be afraid to leave the house as a blank canvas because London is getting its FIRST ever 24hr beauty salon. Oh and leave your wallets at home too because this salon is completely FREE. We know - this sounds too good to be true, and the fact that you also walk away with a free full-size foundation doesn't exactly help our case but thanks to Revlon we can confirm that this is 100% the truth.

If you're a beauty fan you may have heard of a little foundation called Revlon 24hr Colourstay. With celebrity fans from Zoella to Aboah Adwoa and Ashley Graham, the foundation has been a drugstore holy-grail since… forever. And as if we needed another reason to bow down to this forgiving foundation, Revlon will now be opening London's first-ever FREE 24hr beauty salon in celebration of its greatness.

On the 19th of Septemeber Revlon will set up shop in London's Noho studios to offer 24hrs of an immersive beauty wonderland. Anytime from 7 am Thursday to 7 am Friday you will be able to to get Revlon makeovers using the entire ColourStay range which boasts everything from primers to eyeshadows and/or pamper your paws with a Revlon manicure. You can even have your hair professionally styled or blow-dried using Revlon's coveted hair tools, all this for free - it's a no brainer really.

And because who doesn't love a freebie? Once colour matched from their 41 shade range, you will be able to venture to the ColourStay vending machine and collect your full-size FREE sample of your perfect shade - RRP £12.99. But be quick! This event is set to be incredibly popular and treatments during your booked slots are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis - so the earlier the better! Although walk-ins are still welcome for those who like to take more of a risk.

Oh and one last thing, did we mention supermodel Aboah Adwoa will be opening the salon?... Yep, we still promise this is all 100% the truth, cya there!

Reserve your time slot HERE on Eventbrite

