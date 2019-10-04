Stacey Solomon celebrates 30th birthday with surprise family bash The Loose Women star admitted it had been an emotional day

Stacey Solomon might not turn 30 until Friday, but the star celebrated early with a surprise party hosted by her close family on Thursday evening. The former X Factor contestant shared a glimpse inside the intimate celebrations on Instagram Stories, admitting it had made her very emotional ahead of her milestone birthday.

"My family surprised me for a birthday eve meal at my sister's. I cried…" Stacey captioned a photo that showed the table beautifully set up for the occasion, with pink lighting and balloons, and candles set up down the centre of the dinner table.

Stacey Solomon was surprised with a 30th birthday dinner

Stacey confessed that everything from opening her birthday gifts to sitting with her niece and nephew had bought tears to her eyes, while a video of the group singing Happy Birthday to her showed Stacey looking overwhelmed as she blew out the candles on her cake.

The party is already the mother-of-three's second celebration of the week. On Tuesday, her Loose Women co-workers threw her an early birthday bash, and Stacey was left in tears live on air. The panellist, who has been on the show since 2016, was not only showered with treats – but even received a surprise video message from her sons alongside a live performance by 911 – one of Stacey's favourite pop groups.

The Loose Women star said the surprise made her very emotional

When asked about how she's feeling about turning 30, Stacey said: "I'm excited. I'm glad to be alive. But I feel weird to be 30. There's definitely some weird emotions going on. I found myself crying a lot. I don't know if that's the baby or what, but I've found myself getting really emotional about things thinking: 'I haven't got long left, I'm 30.'"

Stacey couldn't hold back the tears during a sweet video message from her sons, with her eldest Zachary saying: "Happy birthday mum. I can't believe you're 30, you're just so young. It just goes so fast, doesn't it? Anyway, I love you mum. Happy birthday."

