Christine Lampard posts rare photo of daughter Patricia during home visit to Northern Ireland The Loose Women presenter shares Patricia with husband Frank Lampard

After filling in for Lorraine Kelly last week, Christine Lampard headed off to her home in Northern Ireland for some quality time in the country with her baby daughter Patricia. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday evening, the 40-year-old shared some photos of her little girl meeting some furry animals at Streamvale Farm. "Meandering around @streamvalefarm and hanging out with #justinfletcherlive #mrtumble," she wrote in the caption. "How a baby changes things #streamvalefarm @waterfront_ulster_hall #noplacelikehome #northernireland."

Christine Lampard shared this snap of her little girl

Christine and her husband Frank Lampard welcomed Patricia in September 2018, and since then the mum-of-one admitted she had no idea what she was doing with herself before her daughter came along. Talking to The Mirror, Christine said her child completed their family. "We were already really happy but I suppose it does complete things," she said. "I mean, goodness me, I still look at her now, a year old, and I honestly can't quite believe she's mine."

Last week, during an appearance on Lorraine, Christine opened up about her family life as she celebrated ten years with her beau. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great." She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Frank is also a doting father to two other daughters; Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

