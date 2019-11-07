Best London events this weekend: from the Festival of Remembrance to candle-making and fireworks Which London event to pick?

If you're in London this weekend, you'll be spoilt for choice on what to do. Whether it's getting involved in the Festival of Remembrance, witnessing a magic show or watching a glow light festival, there are a number of fabulous events happening from 8-10 November. We've rounded up some of the best things to do...

Festival of Remembrance

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the annual Festival of Remembrance this Saturday will see members of the royal family, celebrities and the public gather at the Royal Albert Hall to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. This year will mark the 75th anniversaries of the great battles of 1944 and the 100th anniversary of intelligence organisation GCHQ.

To book tickets, visit: britishlegion.org.uk

WHEN: Saturday 9 November 2019 - 2pm or 7pm Price: from £10

WHERE: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Join in with World Vegan Month

Warm up on these chilly winter nights with some delicious comfort food. To celebrate World Vegan Month this November, by CHLOE. has partnered with vegan chef Rachel Ama to create some tasty plant-based dishes inspired by Rachel’s Caribbean roots. Satisfy your cravings with BBQ Jerk Cauliflower, grab a Caribbean Mushroom Wrap for your work lunch or feast on a Thai Green Curry in the evening.

For more information visit eatbychloe.com

WHEN: Available until the end of November

WHERE: Available at by CHLOE. London Oxford Circus, Covent Garden, Tower Bridge and The O2.

Watch a magic show

Looking for something a bit different? Witness close-up magic at The Magic Hour and prepare to be amazed. Magician Tony Middleton, who is known as Sonic and has appeared alongside the likes of Gary Barlow, Jonathan Ross and Simon Cowell, will wow the audience with his sleight of hand, misdirection and mind-reading.

Tickets cost £35 and can be purchased at designmynight.com

WHEN: Friday 8 November 2019

WHERE: Sheraton Grand, Park Lane, London, W1J 7BX

Make your own candle

Why not try your hand at candle-making? As we head into the colder winter months, Token Studio will help you create a gel candle, from decorating the bottom, using the different types of wax and essential oil, and even learning how to 3D shape the candle by hand. Whether it's a gift for a friend or a home comfort for yourself, it's a great way to relax and unwind while getting a treat at the end.

Tickets cost £38 and can be purchased at designmynight.com

WHEN: Saturday 9 November 2019 - 11am or 1pm

WHERE: Token Studio, Unit 1, St Saviours Wharf, 23 Mill St, London SE1 2BE

Last chance to see fireworks

If this year's bonfire night slipped by too fast and you didn't get the chance to get your firework fix, Wembley Park is the place to be. Combining the best of Bonfire Night and Diwali, Light Up The Night is a free event offering a carnival parade, funfair rides, street performers and a fireworks display across Wembley Park.

For more information visit eventbrite.co.uk

WHEN: Sunday 10 November 2019 - from 5pm

WHERE: Market Square, Wembley Park, HA9 0FA

Glow light festival

Brighten up your dark winter evening with the glow light festival this weekend. Over two nights, London will be lit up with lanterns, projections and installations created by over 300 local residents. This year's family-friendly event has the theme of illusion, so head down to Eastbury Manor House to see it transformed into projected moving image, or feast your eyes on a laser projection of Barking’s History of innovative power stations.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased at creativebd.org.uk

WHEN: Friday 8 November 2019

WHERE: Eastbury Manor House (Barking), £5, book ahead, from 5pm

Contemporary craft fair

Get the creative juices flowing this weekend at the annual contemporary craft and design fair, Handmade Chelsea. Head down to Chelsea Old Town Hall to shop for gorgeous textiles, jewellery, ceramics and glassware from over 100 designer-makers, and speak to them about their work.

For more information, visit eventbrite.co.uk

WHEN: 8-10 November 2019

WHERE: Chelsea Old Town Hall, King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 5E