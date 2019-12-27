This is where Pippa and Carole Middleton spent Christmas The Duchess of Cambridge's family soaked up the sun

Pippa and Carole Middleton swapped the UK's grey skies for a sun-soaked getaway at Christmas, as they enjoyed a break in St. Barts. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, 64, and sister, 36, enjoyed a dip in the sea on one of their favourite Caribbean islands. Carole wore a black halter-neck bikini top with geometric bottoms, while Pippa donned a white polka dot two-piece by Heidi Klein, in pictures published by the MailOnline.

Mum-of-one Pippa was joined by her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, who sported bold printed swim shorts. His parents, Robert and Jane, own the five-star luxury resort Eden Rock in St. Barts and the Middletons have been spotted holidaying there in recent years. Pippa and James' son Arthur celebrated his first birthday in October and Kate's sister revealed in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine that she likes to take the tot to her local baby gym.

Businesswoman Carole was joined on the island by her husband Michael, who also wore a pair of swim shorts with a printed beach scene on them. Before the couple jetted away for their festive break, Carole showed off her fun side in a rare video on Instagram. The Party Pieces founder and her chief executive Steven Bentwood enacted a play fight with the party supplies company's inflatable space sabers, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas in Sandringham with the Queen and other members of the royal family. Fans were delighted as Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, made their debut at the church service on Christmas Day. Their youngest, Prince Louis, remained at home as he is only 19-months-old. William and Kate spent Christmas with the Middletons in Bucklebury in 2012 and 2016; Carole and Michael also joined the royals in Sandringham in 2017.

