Emma and Matt Willis are currently enjoying some time together on the slopes in the French skiing region of Les Trois-Vallees, and The Circle host shared a sweet selfie of herself and her husband on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, doting mum Emma uploaded a snap of herself and Matt decked out in skiing gear, and we can imagine the two have had plenty of fun racing through the snow.

It's unclear whether the happy couple have brought their three children - Ace, eight, Isabel, ten, and three-year-old Trixie - with them, or are enjoying a romantic getaway in the stunning region. Earlier on Wednesday, Emma shared another snap of a bench beneath a wooden, heart-shaped shelter and added the caption: "Never gets boring." We have to admit, we're feeling a little jealous…

The couple, who married in July 2008, are keen to keep their young family out of the spotlight, but occasionally share candid pictures on social media of them, although they never show their children's faces in order to protect their privacy. So far, it seems as though the Willis kids are back at home in London.

Speaking on Friday's Lorraine, the mother-of-three spoke candidly about parenthood and opened up about her struggle with mum guilt and admitted that she rarely does anything for herself.

She explained: "I will allow myself guilt-free time, because I don't do very often and it's allowed. Because I have it rarely and it's something that I find, for me, takes a lot of work to get because I always feel guilty doing anything for myself. My 'I can' comes from confidence really, because I'm not an overly confident person. I am a mum - I want to give my kids confidence, but limit it because no one wants arrogance."

