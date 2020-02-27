7 things to do in London this weekend: Comic Con, Mardi Gras & more

Looking for something fun to do in London this weekend? Luckily, there is so much happening in the capital that we regularly feel spoilt for choice, and this weekend is no exception. Whether you want to prepare for Mardi Gras, see Doolittle in the cinema or have seafood in Soho, keep reading to see some of our top picks to try out…

Seafood dinner in Soho

From the friendly staff to the chic, yet comforting ambience and of course the impeccable food, Randall and Aubin is the seafood restaurant everyone needs to experience. For starter, they offer deliciously creamy Native Oysters that are not to be missed. They also offer a Seared Tuna Carpaccio, seared to perfection and drizzled in a dreamy teriyaki and sesame dressing. For mains you can choose to indulge in their Grilled Line Caught Tuna which perfectly melts in the mouth or the Grilled Scottish Halibut that comes with a buttery sauce and oh so addictive mussel fritters - these should be a side dish they are that delicious! Impeccably fresh shellfish and perfectly cooked seafood can be hard to come by but with a trip down to Soho, all your seafood needs can be met.

WHEN: Any time

WHERE: 16 Brewer St, Soho, London W1F 0SG

For more information visit randallandaubin.com

Relax at the cinema with Doolittle

Whether you want a family day out or simply love kids movies, then Doolittle will be right up your street. The 2020 reboot of the original Doctor Doolittle sees a physician who can talk to animals embark on an adventure with his furry friends to find a legendary island in order to cure Queen Victoria's illness. Starring the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Selena Gomez, this is not one to be missed.

WHEN: Out now

WHERE: Cinemas across the UK. Try Odeon Camden, 14 The Parkway, Camden Town, London NW1 7AA

For more information visit odeon.co.uk

See rare flowers at Chiswick House & Gardens

There's nothing more relaxing than perusing stunning flowers, right? A collection of 33 different varieties of camellias is on display in the Grade 1 listed Conservatory for the annual show, including pink, red, white and striped. If you're interested in the history of the plants, short tours are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or you can even buy a ticket and be in with a chance of naming an unregistered pale pink camellia.

WHEN: 27 February-22 March 2020

WHERE: Chiswick House & Gardens, Burlington Ln, Chiswick, London W4 2RP

For more information visit chiswickhouseandgardens.org.uk

Head to the heart of Chinatown

Known for its unique Szechuan and Cantonese cuisine, Orient London has plenty to offer! They make delcious seafood and freshly made dim sum, making the place one of the only remaining restaurants in Chinatown to still make dim sum daily by hand. Dishes to try include Baked Lobster with Ginger & Spring Onion, Stir-Fried Scallop, Squid and Asparagus with XO Chilli Sauce, Braised Lamb Brisket with Bamboo Shoots & Chinese Mushrooms and Pan-Fried Lotus Root Cake.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 15 Wardour St, West End, London W1D 6PH

For more information visit orientlondon.com

Prepare for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is almost upon us, and you don't need to be in America to celebrate the occasion! Listen to music from Big Freedia and Hackney Colliery Band and enjoy themed rooms as you sip on a cocktail at Southern Comfort Presents Mardi Gras. The two-night immersive experience brings the spirit of New Orleans to London next week, so it's time to start making plans.

WHEN: 4-5 March 2020

WHERE: 26 Leake Street, Southbank, London, SE1 7NN

For more information visit southerncomfortuk.com

Raise money for charity at dinner

Enjoy a five-course dinner at M Victoria Street's Not For Sale pop-up and help give something back. Designed by Chef Michael Reid, the menu includes Dutch-inspired snacks, followed by Peruvian tuna tacos and XO beef tartare from Vietnam as well as a Ugandan coconut ice cream with cucumber, lemon, olive oil and dill. Sounds delicious! Plus, it will help raise money for Not For Sale, a global organisation that works to end human trafficking and exploitation through funding self-sustaining social projects in six continents.

WHEN: until 12 March 2020

WHERE: Zig Zag Building, 74 Victoria St, London SW1E 6SQ

For more information visit opentable.co.uk

Visit London Film and Comic Con

Do you love Game of Thrones? Or perhaps your friends are fans of Star Trek or Transformers? Regardless, Comic Con at Olympia London has plenty to keep everyone entertained. The film and comic convention will attract several famous faces including Rupert Young, Daniel Portman and Anna Shafer. As well as browsing hundreds of stalls of merchandise, there will also be photo shoots, panels and autograph sessions.

WHEN: 29 February - 1 March 2020

WHERE: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 8UX

For more information visit olympia.london

