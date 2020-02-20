In London this weekend? Try a beer festival, pizza party, cinema trip & more

Is your calendar empty this weekend? Or maybe a friend has cancelled on you last minute? Fear not, London offers plenty of entertainment at the weekend, whether it's bleak and raining or bright sunshine. Foodies and film fanatics alike will find fun things to do in the capital, including a craft beer festival and a pizza party. We've narrowed down our favourites...

Dine in a jungle-themed rooftop restaurant

If Madera at Treehouse London isn't on your radar, it really should be. Possibly one of the trendiest restaurants we've seen in a while, Madera serves up modern Mexican cuisine with a Californian flair. As the little sister of acclaimed restaurant Toca Madera in Los Angeles, this London outpost is just as chic and stylish, offering a sophisticated setting with its raw wood, foliage and earthy theme. The menu, which uses organic and seasonal ingredients, focuses on sharing dishes and there is almost too much choice. But that's no problem. Pick ceviche from the raw bar, tacos from the taqueria, superfoods from the salad bar, specialities served on lava stones and more. The wealth of vegan and gluten-free options is simply impressive, too. We highly recommend tucking into the king shrimp tacos, marinated in garlic, lime and white wine and refreshingly light, as well as the ceviche trio, a flavoursome flight of raw halibut, salmon and tuna, all bathed in mango and citrus marinade. The 'rock' dishes are somewhat of a showstopper; the vegan beef, sliced into medallions, could have passed as prime skirt steak from the naked eye. Although a slightly heavier side dish, the poblano mac n cheese was a real crowd-pleaser and oh so cheesy. All in all, Madera wins for both food and ambience; there's really no way you won't have a good time, soaking up the London skyline and panoramic views from the 15th floor of the venue.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 14-15 Langham Place, Marylebone, London W1B 2QS

To book a table visit treehousehotels.com

Pamper yourself with a cocktail during your blowdry

It’s National Margarita Day on the 22nd, and that DEFINITELY gives us reason to celebrate. If you’ve got big Saturday night plans, why not treat yourself to a blow dry from one of the most Instagrammable salons in London Duck & Dry? If you head to the one on the King’s Road, you can enjoy a complimentary Cointreau Margarita to sip as you get pampered. Raise a toast to beautiful hair!

WHEN: 22nd February

WHERE: Duck & Dry, 335-337 Kings Road, Chelsea, London SW3 5ES

Head to the London Classic Car Show

Calling all petrol heads! Over 500 automotive works of art are rolling into Olympia for the London Classic Car Show this weekend. Opening with an exclusive preview evening on 20 February, before building up to an auction of almost 100 exquisite consignments taking place on 22 February, you’ll find a wealth of exquisite models at your disposal. Featuring Shirley Bassey’s beloved Mercedes-Benz and French Connection founder, Stephen Marks’ 1969 Aston Martin, visitors can also expect to see electric conversions of popular classic models such as the VW Beetle. Advance tickets for the London Classic Car Show start from £25 per adult, £20 per child (6-16) and £75 per family (two adults, two children). Entry for children under the age of six years is free.

WHEN: 20-23 February 2020

WHERE: Olympia London, Hammersmith Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 8UX

For more information visit thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk

Tuck into a vegan special at Patty&Bun in Liverpool Street

Vegan food is getting tastier and tastier - and no one is doing it better than Patty&Bun with their wide range of Vegan burgers and sides. From delicious plant-based options such as the 'chicken' burger, which consists of 'this isn't fried chicken' patty, coleslaw, pickled cucumbers, lettuce, garlic aioli and a bun, to their vegan chicken nuggets - this is a top choice. (P.S. there is plenty for meat eaters too)!

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 22-24 Liverpool St, London EC2M 7PD

To find out more visit pattyandbun.co.uk

Put your putting skills to the test

The brand-new crazy golf course, Club Golf, is now open at Coal Drops Yard, just in time for the weekend! Running for just six weeks, the visually striking, bespoke outdoor nine-hole course, designed by artists Baker & Borowski, is inspired by the King’s Cross rave culture of the 80s and 90s and is themed to be a celebration of iconic warehouse clubs. Tickets are £5 per person (under 12s can go for free but must be accompanied by an adult.)

WHEN: 19 February - 29 March 2020. Open midday to 8pm, Monday – Saturday, Midday to 6pm Sunday

WHERE: Lower Stable Street, Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross, London

For more information visit coaldropsyard.com

Have a zesty dinner in Soho

Until Sunday February 23rd, the team at Corazón will be offering an inventive and flavourful Mexican-inspired menu made with Cointreau, all served in a casual environment inspired by vintage Mexico and California. Created by Head Chef Paul Daniel, guests can tuck in and enjoy a perfectly paired three course menu featuring a delicious Blood Orange & Mexican Avocado Tostada, Slow Roast Duck Barbacoa Tacos, Spicy Carrot Margaritas, Toasted Coconut Tres Leches, and Orange Marmalade Margaritas.

WHEN: Ends 23rd February

WHERE: Corazón, 29 Poland St, Soho, London W1F 8QR

Sample beer at Cask 2020

Why head to the pub when there's a craft beer festival taking place on your doorstep? Thirty breweries are coming together in Peckham for Cask 2020 this weekend. Expect to taste an array of delicious cask beers, snack on food from artisanal food and listen to specialist talks. We'll raise a glass to that!

WHEN: 21 - 22 February 2020

WHERE: Copeland Park, 133 Copeland Rd, Peckham, London SE15 3SN

For more information visit affinitybrewco.com

Transport yourself to Spain at Brindisa Kitchen

Spanish foodie favourite Brindisa has popped up in Borough Market and unlike its other sister sites, this cosy, open-air bar is walk-in only and focuses less on its traditional tapas. While you can still order the chain's staple dishes, such as the melt-in-your-mouth ham and cheese croquetas and the classic patatas bravas, Brindisa Kitchen is all about the fresh fish and seafood. Guests are seated around a marble-topped, horseshoe-shaped bar where they can take their pick of the day's freshly landed catches or watch the chefs at work – an experience not dissimilar to eating at Barcelona's bustling La Boqueria food market. Mackerel, sardines, tuna and squid are on the menu but we highly recommend the perfectly grilled scallop, served in a shell with a garlic, lemon and herb dressing. The Iberico solomillo is another highlight, medallions of pork cooked medium rare and drizzled with salt. For dessert, order a portion of churros and chocolate sauce each; trust us, you won't want to share. And of course, wash it all down with a glass of warming sherry.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Borough Market Kitchen, Winchester Walk, London SE1 9A

For more information visit brindisakitchens.com

Enjoy a Peruvian brunch

A fabulously lively and colourful celebration of Peruvian unbelievably tasty food and cocktails, COYA Angel Court Saturday brunch is the best way to enjoy the weekend! Upon arrival, enjoy plenty of canapes before tucking into the restaurant's amazing, signature dishes from sashimi, tacos and seaweed crackers, all the while enjoying live music and house-made Pisco-Sours and Bloody Marys for three hours of unlimited bottomless drinks. Mmm!

WHEN: £95pp, 12:30pm - 3:30pm, every Saturday

WHERE: COYA Angel Court, 31-33 Throgmorton St, London EC2N 2AT

To book, visit coyarestaurant.com

Dine at London's most romantic spot

South Kensington's acclaimed Restaurant Ours is a favourite eatery of stars including the Kardashians, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and Professor Green - and it's not hard to see why! The Mediterranean restaurant is known for its iconic, flower-festooned runway tunnel - designed by Sir Norman Foster - which leads into their stunning woodland oasis restaurant, with real trees and stunning, seasonal fauna to invite nature inside. But more importantly, the food is divine! Make sure you ask the manager Paola's wine recommendation – the Merlot from Italy is hands down delicious.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 264 Brompton Rd, South Kensington, London SW3 2AS

Book a table for two here, restaurant-ours.com

Watch Emma in the cinema

WATCH: The trailer for Emma

Raining? No problem. Keep dry and unwind at the cinema with some delicious snacks while watching the latest remake of Jane Austin's Emma. Set in England in the 1800s, the story follows matchmaker-enthusiast Emma Woodhouse who meddles in the love lives of her friends. If you're a fan of Clueless, this should be right up your street.

WHEN: Multiple times

WHERE: Try The Cinema at Selfridges, 40 Duke St, Marylebone, London W1U 1AT

For more information visit thecinemaatselfridges.com

MORE: 16 of the best ski wear buys inspired by Kate Middleton

Share tapas Japanese style at TOKii

Are you a fan of Japanese food? Then you'll want to check out new restaurant TOKii, which has just opened inside luxurious hotel, The Prince Akatoki, in Marylebone. Fresh sashimi and sushi is the order of the day, but if you can't decide between the tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallops and seabream, then go for the sashimi omakase or the nigiri omakase, an assortment platter. There's a plethora of hot and cold dishes to share, tapas style, and we can't recommend enough the succulent pork belly skewers, tasty ox cheek croquettes, delicate scallops and exotic beef tataki. The mains are just as tempting, and we can attest that each bite of the barbary duck served with sesame greens, yuzu honey and soy sauce is pure heaven. A side of fragrant truffle fries, while not very Japanese, is also another must-order. Wash down your refreshing dishes with a cocktail or two.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 50 Great Cumberland Pl, Marble Arch, Marylebone, London W1H 7FD

To book a table visit tokii.co.uk

Food and games at Street Feast's pizza party

Pizza and games - what more could you want? Street Feast has launched Slice World, a pizza party where you can taste special pizza slices by twelve traders for just £2. As well as getting your fill of food from collaborations such as Baz and Fred and Up In My Grill, Ultimate Recreation is also offering some cool games to keep you entertained. From an escape-room game to a paintball target range, pizza box caricaturist and even a Slice Toss, it's sure to be a fun-filled and tasty evening.

WHEN: 21 - 22 February 2020

WHERE: Hawker House, Canada St, Rotherhithe, London SE16 7PJ

For more information visit.eventbrite.co.uk

READ: Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with exotic Dubai holiday snap

Ramen and cocktails at HAKATA Ramen + Bar

Ramen and cocktails go incredibly well together – and at HAKATA Ramen + Bar you will find them both under one roof. The stylish, central London restaurant serves up a feast of tasty Japanese dishes, with an impressive range of vegan and vegetarian options too. We recommend going on an empty stomach, and trying out the Tonkotsu (vegan broth with fried tofu and soy mince), with side helpings of chicken gyozas and aubergine katsu steamed buns. Other side dishes include chicken wings and Japanese style hot sandwiches, while ramen toppings range from garlic chips to shredded chicken. To go with your meal, the drinks list has everything from Japanese craft beer to square root soda, while cocktails are best sipped downstairs in the restaurant's speakeasy-style bar. The staff are on hand to help you find the perfect tipple to suit your fancy – from sweet and sour to palette cleansers. Be sure to try the Tokyo Negroni – with plum sake and fresh satsuma, and the Geisha Kiss – with yuku sake, koko and lychee juice.

WHEN: Multiple times

WHERE: 177 Bermondsy Street, London, SE1 3UW

For more information visit: hakata.co.uk

Sink your teeth into a perfectly seasoned steak

Hankering for a high-quality steak but not feeling up to making the journey in to the City? We’ve got you covered! Steak lovers in Sutton can now get their red meat fix from the brand-new steak restaurant, Bar and Block, which is handily located just off the high-street. With a huge selection of quality steaks, you can find one that suits both your taste and budget. To get you started, check out the Pulled Beef Tacos, which would even been at home in an authentic Mexican restaurant. Then, we just have to recommend one of the restaurant’s speciality Spiral Cut Fillets, which are marinated in garlic and parsley. Don’t worry vegetarians and vegans, you are not left behind, with a variety of meat-free options on the menu, including Chilli Non-Carne, served with tortilla chips, smashed avocado and tomato salsa or the Grilled Veg and Burrata Burger. Don’t over indulge on your mains though, as you must make sure you leave enough room to try the Melting Chocolate Dome - I mean who doesn’t want to finish their night with hot chocolate toffee sauce poured over triple-chocolate brownie pieces? If your are struggling to choose your meal then one of the friendly and helpful staff will happily suggest a dish that is sure to be to your tasting. For those that are maybe only stopping for a tipple (although we challenge you to not order anything from their express menu!), there is a great selection of craft beer or creative signature cocktails that will surely tickle your fancy. You can take a seat and enjoy your drinks in the trendy bar area, featuring a large copper bar which is perfectly complemented by rustic woods and brickwork with leather upholsteries that complete the authentic steakhouse atmosphere.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Bar and Block Steakhouse, St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, London, SM1 1AT

For more information visit here

Sip cocktails at the Rose Bar

Lanique, Spirit of Rose, has teamed up with VAULT Festival 2020, adding a number of bespoke, rose-tinted cocktails to London’s boldest arts and theatre celebration. Begin your cocktail experience on a journey through the Middle East, then pass through the kingdom of Prussia to the roaring 1920s cocktail scene, before finishing in present day London. Opt for a refreshing Lanique Rose & Tonic; a perfect twist on an ever-popular G&T, or for a splash of indulgence enjoy the Lanique & Lime; a harmony of sweet and sour with Lanique poured over crushed ice, mixed with half a freshly squeezed lime.

WHEN: 28th January – 22nd March

WHERE: The Rose Bar by Lanique, Spirit of Rose is open to the public and free to visit during VAULT Festival 2020 – no ticket required.

For more information visit: https://vaultfestival.com

Get ready for Pancake Day at Margaux

Located in the heart of South Kensington on Old Brompton Road, margaux offers French and European classics made from freshly sourced ingredients, in a stylish, urban setting. Their Cointreau Crêpes Suzette is the perfect way to celebrate Pancake Day, with a sauce of caramelized sugar, butter, orange juice and zest which is drizzled over classic French crêpes, topped with caramelised orange slices and flambéed Cointreau to finish it. Seriously decadent, and SERIOUSLY delicious - why not head to South Ken to swing by the museums and end the day with a sweet treat?

WHEN: Ends 25th February

WHERE: Margaux, 152 Old Brompton Rd, South Kensington, London SW5 0BE