Thrill-seekers can get their daily dose of adrenaline by taking a look at these thrilling virtual rollercoaster rides. While the coronavirus lockdown means you can't physically travel to the likes of Disneyland Paris or Universal Studios in Florida, we've found a way to bring them to you - and you get to guarantee you're in the front seat every time! Perhaps even those who usually hold the bags and avoid the rides at theme parks may be brave enough to face these twists and turns online. So relax on the sofa and prepare to be whisked away on these fun rides (now there's a sentence we never thought we'd say!)...

Hagrid’s motorbike ride, Universal Studios in Florida

Have you always dreamed of being part of the magical Harry Potter world? Well, now you can. Immerse yourself in the wizarding world as you board Hagrid's motorbike and fly over Hogwarts castle and the Forbidden Forest. Even muggles are allowed aboard - phew!

It's A Small World, Disney Parks worldwide

For a more relaxing ride, It's A Small World is a timeless classic filled with music and dancing that is sure to be a mood-booster. So grab the whole family and prepare to embrace the magical Disney experience at home. Who knew you could visit Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris all in a matter of minutes?

Superman, Six Flags in Maryland

Everyone wants to feel like Superman at some point in their lives, right? If you thought the suspense of climbing to the top of the 63-metre ride at Six Flags wouldn't be the same from home, you're sorely mistaken. Enjoy the views from the front row without the hassle of joining the queue with this YouTube video.

Cyclone, Coney Island in New York

Dating back to 1927, there's no denying that Cyclone is a classic coaster that tends to be at the top of many people's bucket list when visiting New York City. If you've never had the chance to ride on the famous wooden roller coaster then there's no better time than the present. In fact, considering it relies primarily on its own momentum rather than machinery, we're quite glad to be testing it out from a distance, for now!

From Harry Potter to Superman fans, there are plenty of virtual rides to suit everyone

Manta, SeaWorld in Florida

For an unusual experience, try Seaworld's flying coaster where you get to embody a manta ray by gliding and skimming along the water. Not one for the faint-hearted, riders are positioned head-first and face-down in preparation for the twists and turns ahead. We don't recommend eating a big meal before trying this one, even if it is virtual!

Vortex, Canada's Wonderland

Take a trip to Canada and back in minutes with these YouTube videos showing some of their most exciting attractions. With a whopping 34 virtual rides, including rollercoasters and family rides, there's plenty to keep everyone entertained. The question is, which will you try first? We've got our eye on Vortex.

Space Mountain, Disney World in Florida

Who wouldn't want to visit the Happiest Place On Earth from their living room? Experience Disney World's famous Space Mountain ride online without leaving the comfort of your own couch. But we recommend turning the lights off to get the full experience of the dark atmosphere and flashing lights.

