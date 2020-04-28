New research released by Bayut - the UAE's largest property portal - has revealed that over a third of Brits are craving staycations over beach holidays abroad once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Proving that we really are a nation of home birds, in a sample of 2,005 Brits, over a third (36 percent) said that they wanted to holiday in the UK post COVID-19 - and one of the activities they're most looking forward to? Going for a pint in the pub.

36 percent of Brits are looking forward to having a pint in the pub

With the UK voted as the number one holiday destination for Brits, in second place 1 in 5 revealed that they were still keen to take their annual holiday in Spain and in third, 11 percent admitted that they were keen to travel to America after lockdown. Taking the fourth and fifth spots on the list, 8 percent of Brits are hoping to pack their bags for Italy and 7 percent are looking to the sunny shores of Greece.

When asked what activities Brits are most looking forward to doing on their first holiday post COVID-19, 41 percent of voters said that they were most excited to eat out at a restaurant. Meanwhile, 36 percent were craving a pint in the pub and 32 percent were ready to take on the summer sales and go shopping. It probably comes as no surprise that younger generations (18-24-year olds) are most looking forward to clubbing (15 percent) and spending their days at water parks (19 percent). With many couples having to cancel their weddings, 1 in 10 are most looking forward to celebrating a hen/stag do and a wedding (10 percent).

Speaking about the research, a spokesperson for Bayut said: "Faced with an unfamiliar situation it's interesting to see that we all yearn for the simple things in life such as eating out in a nice restaurant or going for a long walk post the effects of COVID-19."

