How to get refunds on airline tickets from British Airways, EasyJet, Virgin & more Don't waste a penny with our guide to airline ticket refunds

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised Brits against non-essential travel worldwide. With international border closures and much of the world on lockdown, many people across the UK are contending with cancelled flights and excursions. Not sure how to get your money back? We've got you covered. From British Airways and EasyJet, to Virgin Atlantic and Ryanair, find out what your options are.

British Airways

If your flight has been cancelled due to coronavirus, you can choose to either rebook with British Airways or you can claim a voucher for the value of your booking.

The airline has clarified that these vouchers can be used as payment, or part payment, for a future booking. However, it is worth noting that these vouchers must be redeemed for travel on flights taken within 12 months, from the departure date of the first flight in your original booking. The new trip (departure and return) must be fully completed within that period. You should receive your voucher by email within seven days of your application.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to rebook or claim a voucher, customers can contact BA on 0800 727 800 from the UK, or +44 (0)203 250 0145 from outside the UK, to discuss refund options.

For more information visit britishairways.com

Virgin Atlantic

Anyone looking to secure a refund from Virgin Atlantic has been asked to fill in a form on the airline's website. However, there are alternative options available which can help you to ensure that you receive the full value of your ticket.

Virgin Atlantic are allowing customers to either rebook up to May 31 2022 or to reroute their travels to, from or via another destination.

The airline will not charge a fee, however new flights are subject to availability and any difference in the fare. If you rebook to finish travel by 30th November 2020, no difference in fare or change fee will be charged.

Alternatively, if you're unsure of your new travel dates, Virgin Atlantic can keep your ticket open until you're ready to rebook - as long as you travel by May 31 2022.

For more information visit virginatlantic.com

EasyJet

EasyJet have stated: "Where we've been required to cancel flights, customers will be able to transfer to an alternative flight free of charge or receive a refund." To change your travel plans or request a refund, customers are advised to head to the Manage Bookings section on easyjet.com.

Jet2

Jet2 are unable to offer compensation to customers who have had their flight cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus situation. The airline has explained that: "In line with the advice from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, delays and/or cancellations arising from circumstances relating to COVID-19 will be treated as extraordinary circumstances and therefore not eligible for compensation under Regulation EC261/2004."

However, Jet2 is allowing customers to change their bookings to a later departure date without having to pay any admin fees. It should be noted that changes to flight dates must be made before midnight on 30 April 2020.

To find our more visit jet2.com

Ryanair

Ryanair has received a lot of criticism recently from customers who have been refused refunds until after the coronavirus crisis is over.

The website has stated: "Affected passengers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months. Ryanair continues to comply fully with WHO and national Government guidance and travel bans. The situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits."

For more information visit ryanair.com

