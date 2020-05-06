10 travel shows to watch in self-isolation: Our Planet, The Grand Tour & An Idiot Abroad See the world without leaving your sofa

Looking for some escapism during lockdown? We've rounded up a list of the best travel shows you can binge on through quarantine, so you can see the world without leaving your sofa. Join Anthony Bourdain on a tour of Colombia, explore Japan alongside James May and laugh until you cry as Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant send Karl Pilkington around the globe.

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father on Netflix

A travel documentary and road trip comedy, Travels With My Father is presented by comedian Jack Whitehall and his father, Michael Whitehall. The first series sees Jack and Michael embark on a 'gap year' trip across South East Asia, while the second series takes Jack and his father on a European road trip, culminating in a hilarious third season in which the father and son duo explore America.

Our Planet on Netflix

Witness the planet's breathtaking diversity in this limited series, courtesy of Sir David Attenborough. Filmed by more than 600 crew members over four years in 50 countries, this groundbreaking documentary captures nature at its best, all the while examining the current threat's to the world's ecosystems.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on Amazon Prime

This series follows celebrity chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain as he journeys to Colombia, Peru and Congo in an exploration of food and dining rituals across the globe.

The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime

Join iconic trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May as they travel around the world in an array of different vehicles. At each location, the presenters undertake extraordinary tasks - from training with the SAS in Jordan to saving coral reefs with car body shells in Barbados, there are four action-packed seasons waiting for you on Amazon Prime.

James May: Our Man in Japan on Amazon Prime

The title is pretty self-explanatory, but this travelogue centers around James May's journey around Japan. In a bid to truly understand the Land of the Rising Sun, the TV star is meeting locals, touring incredible sites, and sampling the local cuisine.

An Idiot Abroad on Now TV

A joke turned-sociology experiment, Karl Pilkington is sent by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant on once in a lifetime trips. Watch Karl visit the New Seven Wonders of the World in season one, before taking on a generic bucket list in season two, and partnering up with Warwick Davis to travel the route taken by Marco Polo to China in season three.

The Americas with Simon Reeve on BBC iPlayer

Embarking on one of his most ambitious journey yet, Simon Reeve is traveling the entire length of the American continent - from Alaska to Costa Rica, Texas to California and more.

Travel Man: 48 Hours in on All 4

Travel Man is a British travel documentary series presented by actor and comedian, Richard Ayoade. In each episode, Ayoade travels to a popular city with a whole host of celebrity guests including Rob Beckett, Johnny Vegas and Greg Davies in tow.

Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland on BBC iPlayer

According to Frankie Boyle, "There comes a time in every comedian's career when they decide to do travelogues". In this series, Boyle travels across Scotland on his stand-up tour all the while exploring his homeland.

Asian Provocateur on Netflix

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan travels to Sri Lanka, his parents' homeland, to learn about the culture and connect with his roots. Watch him take part in a barefoot pilgrimage, learn about martial arts, and audition for a Sri Lankan soap opera.

Ugly Delicious on Netflix

Ugly Delicious combines traveling, cooking, and history. The show follows star chef David Chang as he travels around the world tasting food from different cultures on a hunt to find the world's most delicious dishes.

