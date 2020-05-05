Normal People has changed lives in lockdown. Where days were once spent musing over how to make banana bread exciting again or forcing ourselves to learn a random and entirely useless skill, Normal People has given us reason to live, and now we can all reenact the amazing episode at Marianne's stunning Italian villa. They filmed at Il Casale Tenuta Verzano, a property just outside of Rome, and it is currently listed on AirBnb from just £35 per night. In other words, the idea of travelling once lockdown is over and the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end just got a whole lot more exciting.

SEE: Everything you need to know about Daisy Edgar-Jones' boyfriend

The villa features a huge outdoor pool

The home features two bedrooms with four beds and one bathroom to host six guests at any one time. Just imagine you and your friends enjoying al fresco dinners on the very terrace that Connell and Marianne sat on, then waking up for a morning dip in the enormous outdoor pool. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the listing also says that the property has been used as the setting for a number of other films including Eat, Pray, Love with none other than Julia Roberts.

The villa is located 35 minutes from Rome

Other parts of the TV adaptation of Normal People were set in Ireland, with scenes in Sligo – where Connell and Marianne head to the stunning Streedagh beach (*adds to post-coronavirus travel list) and Brennan's Pub for New Year's Eve, and Dublin, the capital city where Marianne and Connell attend Trinity College.

When Marianne completes her Erasmus college programme she also heads to Lulea in Gammelstad, Sweden. Again, another destination to add to your bucket list if you're into beautiful snow-capped landscapes, Scandi style cafes and the chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.