October is a busy month, with both parents and adults alike looking for fun events for half term and Halloween. Whether you want to celebrate the spooky holiday with a horror movie, fill the half term week with a trip to London Bridge or simply enjoy an exciting weekend, we've got you covered.

Read on for fun things to do in London in October…

Things to do in London for Halloween

Pick your favourite horror at an immersive cinema

Do you have nerves of steel? If you want a fun experience that is sure to get your heart racing, then try out Pop Up Peckham's Forbidden Forest Cinema. The immersive cinema experience is showing everything from Scream, IT and Nightmare on Elm Street. Suitable for children and adults.

WHEN: 23 October - 8 November

WHERE: Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham, SE15 3SN

For more information visit popupscreens.co.uk

Wizard's afternoon tea

Those with a sweet tooth will love the Wizard Afternoon Tea at Georgian House Hotel, Pimlico. Head to the Pimlico Pantry for newt scones, lemon cursed tart and Wizard’s Mocktails of frozen crystals, druid's water and ancient red fairy dust. You can never get enough sweet treats on Halloween, right?

Once you've satisfied your hunger, follow the portrait-filled passageway on the lower ground floor to reach the Enchanted Chambers, which feature stained glass windows, stone arches, cauldrons, velvet-clad four-poster beds and wood-burning stoves.

WHEN: Until the end of December

WHERE: 35 - 39 St George's Dr, Pimlico, London SW1V 4DG

For more information visit georgianhousehotel.co.uk

Family trip to London Bridge

Take the whole family to uncover the dark secrets that lie beneath London Bridge, which has been voted the 'Top Horror Attraction in the World'. A family of four can discover tales of war, fire and murder for £59 – you'll never look at the famous bridge in the same way!

WHEN: Book a time

WHERE: London Bridge

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Make your own doughnuts with this DIY kit

Krispy Kreme have launched a new range of Monster Madness Halloween doughnuts and a DIY Doughnut Creation Kit in time for Halloween. The Creepy Creation Kits is an amazing box of four doughnuts that you can decorate at home and then sink your fangs into priced at £14.95

WHEN: From 13 October

WHERE: UK nationwide

For more information visit krispykreme.co.uk

Things to do in London for half term

Visit the London Dungeons

Whether you want something spooky to do around Halloween or simply love the London Dungeons, there's no better time to visit than in October. With 18 interactive shows and two thrilling rides, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained. The regular experience covers everything from Jack The Ripper, The Great Plague and fictional characters such as Sweeney Todd, so Halloween is sure to be even more skin-crawling.

WHEN: Book a time. Halloween tickets available until 31 October.

WHERE: County Hall, Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7PB

For more information visit booking.com

Visit the Gruffalo

Kew Gardens is hosting a Gruffalo Adventure, where kids can dress up as their favourite characters as they take part in a woodland trail to find the Gruffalo. While following footprints, marks and feathers and figuring out clues, visitors will learn about plants and animals in the dark woods.

WHEN: 17 October - 1 November

WHERE: Kew Gardens

For more information visit kew.org

Develop your art skills

Children can unleash their creativity over the half term break at this two-hour workshop with Art-K. Suitable for ages 6 to 16, visitors can choose whether to work with acrylic, watercolour, clay or paper sculpture with the help of teachers.

WHEN: Book a date

WHERE: 17 locations including Angel, Fulham and Clapham.

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Things to do in London this weekend

Learn how to make truffles

With talks of a second lockdown approaching, many people will be getting their baking recipes at the ready. And if you've exhausted all the banana bread variations, then indulge your sweet tooth with truffles instead!

MyChocolate is holding an hour-long, live chocolate-making masterclass where you can learn how to create delicious fresh cream truffles, including mastering great ganache, piping techniques, and learning flavouring tips and tricks.

WHEN: Book a time

WHERE: At home

For more information visit virginexperiencedays.co.uk

Watch a new horror movie

WATCH: Rose - A Love Story trailer

BFI London Film Festival is offering people the chance to watch new horror film Rose - A Love Story without leaving the comfort of your own home. Starring Sophie Rundle and Matt Stokoe, the movie follows a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with Rose's mysterious and deadly illness – which only gets more difficult once they take in an uninvited guest.

WHEN: 13 October 2020

WHERE: London Film Festival

For more information visit bfi.org.uk

Enjoy a luxury hotel stay in Hampton Court

To celebrate the beginning of Autumn, Kings Arms Hampton Court is offering with every room booking a full English breakfast for each guest and complimentary tickets to Hampton Court Palace, located right next door to the hotel.

Guests can also take advantage of the Kings Arms award-winning Six Restaurant, which is headed by celebrated chef Jack Scoines, who has just launched his seasonal Autumn menu.

Jack works closely with Hampton Court Palace vegetable gardens, who provides him fresh produce to his kitchen, ensuring the best quality in the dishes.

WHEN: Offer runs until Monday 30 November

WHERE: 2 Lion Gate, Hampton Ct Rd, East Molesey KT8 9DD

For more information visit kingsarmshamptoncourt.com

