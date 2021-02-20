Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy is 'stranded' in Mauritius – and the scenes are idyllic Chelsy has been in the Indian Ocean since Christmas

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has extended her holiday in Mauritius, after becoming 'stranded' there amid the coronavirus pandemic – and her recent Instagram update revealed it is nothing short of paradise!

MORE: Who is Chelsy Davy dating now?

The star uploaded two videos of herself paddleboarding in the pristine Indian Ocean, with the mountainous backdrop providing a picture-perfect scene. Chelsy was joined in the beautiful waters by a pod of dolphins, and they could be seen gently gliding through the tranquil waves.

A few comments on the post included words like "magic" and "incredible," and among those to 'like' her holiday update were friend Cressida Bonas (another one of Prince Harry's exs) and mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chelsy Davy has the most amazing Dolphin experience

The videos come three weeks after Chelsy uploaded an Instagram Story with the single word "stranded" and a geotag of the country Mauritius.

REVEALED: Meghan Markle has a second unbelievable connection to Chelsy Davy

STORY: The Queen's clever COVID-friendly travel gadget revealed

The jewellery designer didn't explain why she was stuck there, but it is thought that it's likely to be down to UK travel restrictions amid the current pandemic.

Chelsy has been in Mauritius since Christmas

The star has spent Christmas and New Year enjoying island life, and on New Year's Eve she posted a photograph of her on an inflatable lilo in the turquoise sea with the caption: "Waiting for 2020 to end."

The star rang in the New Year here too

Mauritius is a popular hotspot for A-listers, and many have chosen it as a dream honeymoon destination – including MasterChef's John Torode and his wife Lisa Faulkner.

In August 2020, Chelsy visited France and the scenes were dreamy

Chelsy was also lucky enough to spend time in France last summer, when travel restrictions were slightly eased.

The former solicitor and Prince Harry had an on-off relationship until 2010, but the pair remain very good friends and Chelsy even attended his wedding to Megan Markle in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.