Chelsea Flower Show 2021: Everything you need to know

For all our fellow flower fanatics out there, you will be overjoyed to hear that the world's greatest flower show is returning this year. The Chelsea Flower Show is renowned for its cutting-edge designs and show-stopping plants, and we cannot wait to witness it in all its glory once again.

For the first time ever, the show will be held in September due to the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. However, if you were hoping to enjoy it just that little bit sooner, then you are in luck, as you can watch a 'virtual' version of the show up until 21 May.

Check out our guide below on how to get the most out of both experiences…

When is the Chelsea Flower Show 2021?

The RHS 'Virtual' Chelsea Flower Show is currently taking place until 21 May, and is free to watch on the RHS website.

If you are looking to attend the in-person event, it is running from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 of September. It opens at 8am and closes at 8pm from Tuesday until Saturday, and on Sunday the event will be open from 8am to 5:30pm.

The Queen often attends the spectacular event

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show being held?

The flower show is being held at its usual location in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

What to expect from the Chelsea Flower Show

If you are attending the virtual event, you can expect an amazing line-up of videos featuring garden tours, demonstrations and inspiration for your own outdoor areas. You will be able to shop the show online too!

For the in-person show, the biggest theme this year will be the positive impact of plants on our health and wellbeing, which seems very fitting after the year we have had! There will be a stunning selection of show gardens to see, as well as a very special NHS tribute garden.

You can expect an array of amazing flower displays at the show

Will the Chelsea Flower Show be COVID-19 safe?

The event will be putting lots of new measurements in place to ensure it is safe for its visitors. There will be a reduced number of people attending the show, as well as socially distanced queuing, one-way systems and enhanced cleaning and waste disposal.

How much are tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show?

Tickets to the public start at £83.75, whereas members tickets start from £66.75. There are still some tickets available, but we'd recommend getting them soon before they sell out!

What to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show

There isn’t a formal dress code when it comes to the show, however a lot of people tend to dress up for the event, sporting their best summer dresses and smart shirts. Seeing as the event has been moved to September, we'd recommend checking the weather beforehand, just in case of any rain!

People love to dress up when attending the event

The best places to stay near the Chelsea Flower Show

If you are wanting to stay in the area during your visit to see what the rest of London has to offer, why not check out the best selection of hotels near the show on booking.com?

If you fancy a bit more of your own space, then Plum Guide have a sensational selection of Chelsea apartments that you can rent.

What food and drink is available at the Chelsea Flower Show?

The full list of food and drink offerings at the show is yet to be finalised, however we are sure that whatever they have will be delicious. There will also be gluten-free and vegetarian options available for visitors.

