Kate Hudson wows in stylish crop top on family vacation in Italy The star is enjoying time in Florence

Hollywood star Kate Hudson has been sharing her amazing holiday snaps with followers as she enjoyed time with family in Greece, and is now sight-seeing in Italy.

On Wednesday, Kate revealed that she was in Tuscany with her partner, Danny Fujikawa and their two-year-old daughter Rani. Kate's sons Ryder and Bingham are with them too.

The Academy Award-nominated star took to Instagram and posted a series of photos showcasing her stylish summer looks, including one where she flaunted her toned abs in a light grey knot front crop top and flowing black skirt.

She accessorised the look with a large gold heart-shaped pendant and layered rings and bracelets, while styling her hair in an effortless top-knot as she clutched her mobile phone and pink face mask.

The 42-year-old captioned the post: "A quick stop in Firenze" with an emoji of the Italian flag.

Looking as glamourous as ever on the red carpet

The post has been liked by many, including Jennifer Aniston.

One fan wrote in the comments: "Florence is one of my favourite (places). Have a fantastic and romantic time."

Other photos show Kate by the Arno River at night, wearing a stunning shimmering pink pleated maxi skirt and a selfie where she is gazing lovingly at actor-musician partner, Danny. There were also images of a wine bottle, the couple eating paninis and a street artist who had drawn the Mona Lisa.

Sunset strolls in Florence

The actor and Fabletics owner had previously been holidaying in Greece, where a recent photo uploaded by Kate caused controversy after fans questioned whether coronavirus rules permitted US citizens to travel there. Those from the US could travel to Greece without needing to quarantine - so Kate and her family were in the all clear!

Kate had been filming the highly anticipated Knives Out 2 in Greece, which will see Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc. The mystery film will also star Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawke.

