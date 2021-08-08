Charles Spencer congratulated by fans as he celebrates good news following daughter Kitty's wedding Princess Diana's brother has a lot to be proud of

Charles Spencer received some lovely news at the weekend and he was clearly pleased to share it with his fans, who were delighted for him.

The Earl took to Instagram on Sunday to share that once again, his book The White Ship has made the Sunday Times bestseller chart.

Sharing a screenshot of the chart which showed the book sitting pretty at number seven, Princess Diana's brother wrote: "Fourth week in the Sunday Times Bestseller chart for THE WHITE SHIP - my nonfiction romp through the 90 years following the Norman invasion of 1066."

The father-of-seven went on: "It’s the true story of William the Conqueror’s royal sons fighting one another for control of England and Normandy, with their sons, grandsons and courageous granddaughter ('the Empress') taking this real life game of thrones into the next generation and beyond.

"This medieval struggle for power is most deeply [affected] by THE WHITE SHIP, the Medieval TITANIC, which sank 900 years ago, altering the course of History forever. The book is published in the USA on 19 October. #thewhiteship."

Charles was pleased to share his news with fans

Charles' followers were quick to congratulate him on his achievement, with one writing: "Fabulous news."

Other comments included: "Richly deserved no doubt," and: "I've just bought this, so looking forward to reading it," while others simply posted clapping and heart-eyes emojis.

The news comes a week after Charles posted that he was 'delighted' to have made it onto the chart for another week, writing: "Thank you to those who continue to buy 'Game of Thrones - but in the real world' #thewhiteship."

The Earl's eldest daughter Kitty married in Rome last month

His fans rushed to compliment him, with one writing: "Truth is always more interesting than fiction. Bravo."

The 57-year-old has had a lot to celebrate recently, not least the marriage of his eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Spencer two weeks ago.

Kitty married her new husband Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day celebration which was held in Rome.

