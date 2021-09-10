Rebel Wilson highlights endless legs in gorgeous beach photo on private island getaway The Senior Year star is celebrating her birthday

Rebel Wilson sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared another gorgeous photo from her tropical private island getaway.

The 41-year-old looked sensational on Friday, posing up a storm in the crystal-clear water surrounded by palm trees.

Highlighting her 75lbs weight loss, Rebel's legs looked endless in a chic black cover-up that exposed just a hint of her bikini underneath.

With the wind blowing in her hair, the actress commanded attention as she stood with one hand on her trim waist and another resting on her head.

Captioning the beautiful sun-soaked snap, Rebel wrote: "Goodbye #HotGirlSummer Hello #AwesomeGirlAutumn #RebelIsland."

Fans were blown away by the image, with many posting red heart and heart-eyes emojis. Others labelled the actress "beautiful" and "stunning".

Rebel stunned in her windswept beach photo

The Pitch Perfect actress – along with a whole host of her friends and family – jetted to a private island in the most tropical destination and threw a belated party like no other to celebrate her birthday.

Rebel turned 41 in March but couldn’t celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has more than made up for it.

On Thursday, she threw a Willy Wonka-themed party on the beach, with several boxes of chocolates surrounding a makeshift open-air cinema where they watched the classic movie.

Rebel threw a Willy Wonka-themed viewing party

She also shared some stunning photos of her rocking hot pink swimwear as she posed on the beach, drank cocktails and splashed around in a luxury lagoon.

Along with her longtime friends from her childhood, she also posed up a storm with her Pitch Perfect co-stars, who had flown to be by her side too.

The destination for Rebel’s party was Marlon Brando's private island - which she renamed, Rebel Island, for the week-long celebration.

Rebel has been enjoying her week on a private island

Page Six said it was the same eco-friendly resort where Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio have had their birthdays in the past.

When they reached out to Rebel for a statement about her destination party she said: "I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip.

"It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it."

