Rebel Wilson had a huge reason to raise a glass on Wednesday when she finally got to ring in her 41st birthday and she did it in the most epic way.

The Pitch Perfect actress looked sensational as she soaked up that sun and had a lot of fun wearing a pink one-piece which showed off her tremendous health overhaul.

Rebel couldn’t celebrate her birthday back in March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has more than made up for it.

She - along with a whole host of her friends and family - jetted to a private island in the most tropical destination and threw a party like no other.

Rebel stunned in her swimwear as she posed on the beach, drank cocktails and splashed around in a luxury lagoon.

Along with her longtime friends from her childhood, she also posed up a storm with her Pitch Perfect co-stars, who had flown to be by her side too.

Rebel had a Pitch Perfect reunion with her co-stars

Her sister, Annachi, was present and judging by the crowds there were plenty of other loved ones who were joining in with the festivities.

The destination for Rebel’s party was Marlon Brando's private island - which she renamed, Rebel Island, for the week-long celebration.

Page Six said it was the same eco-friendly resort where Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio have had their birthdays in the past.

Rebel was on cloud nine surrounded by all her loved ones

When they reached out to Rebel for a statement about her destination party she said: "I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip.

"It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it."

It was for her 40th birthday that Rebel vowed to embark on a 'Year of Health'. She went on to lose 75lbs and completely transform her body and mind.

Her friends partied at Marlon Brando's private island

She opened up about her weight loss in an inspirational Instagram post recently when she wrote: "I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved.

"And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

