Rebel Wilson makes major style statement with her newest outfit The bling on that bow!

Rebel Wilson is slowly cementing herself as one of the most stylish celebrities on the block and in Hollywood with her newfound confidence to explore different styles.

The actress surely left several fans spellbound with her newest look, a mixture of chic and out-there that fit her perfectly.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows off her eye-catching outfit

Rebel shared in a video on her Instagram Stories that she and her friend were about to go clubbing.

Filming in her hotel room, the star showed off a bit of her outfit, as she donned a black dress with a plunging neckline and belted in at the waist to highlight her phenomenal figure.

But what really will have you staring is the giant bow she paired with the look, essentially like two bows in one on her head.

Rebel's dual bow look truly stole the show

The smaller was a satin gold bow, while the larger right behind it was a shimmery silver rounded one that almost looked like Mickey Mouse ears.

She also gave fans a glimpse of the amazing bathroom in her room, even featuring a beautiful stained glass window. She even sang a little note as she showed it off, flexing her Pitch Perfect-bred chops.

The Senior Year actress recently shared some incredible news with fans that involved some philanthropic efforts on her part.

She shared in a clip that she'd be matching $1 million in donations to the Australian Theatre for Young People, where she'd got her start.

The actress announced that she'd be donating to the Australian Theatre for Young People

In the caption, she wrote, "The entertainment industry in Australia , particularly live theatre, has been so hard hit by the pandemic.

"I'm so proud to announce that I’m donating $1 million dollars to The Australian Theatre for Young People to help young Australians shine… you can help too!"

