The picture-perfect all-inclusive hotel in Crete, Greece, you will want to stay in asap The Syntopia Hotel is situated within walking distance to the sea

Crete is one of the most popular Greek islands for holidaymakers, and when it comes to searching for a hotel, it can be overwhelming.

MORE: How British Airways' history-making take-off to New York was supported by this A-list couple

If you are planning a trip there anytime soon and are unsure of where to stay, we highly recommend The Syntopia Hotel located close to the town of Rethymnon – an all-inclusive adult-only resort that has abundance of style.

Just steps away from the ocean and located down a bustling road of independently-owned cafes, restaurants and bars, the resort is situated in an ideal location for both short and long stays.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Royals' travel secrets

Relax by the pool

The Syntopia Hotel is an ideal location for those picture-perfect holiday photos, and is renowned for its hippie-chic aesthetic.

A sprawling outdoor swimming pool is one of the first things you will notice, lined with palm and olive trees, a vast range of sun beds and plenty of pillows to lounge on.

The Syntopia's pool where you can relax in style

Located next to the pool you will find a bar area serving up frozen margaritas, cocktails, wine and beer, as well as mocktails, soft drinks and teas and coffees, for you to drink while relaxing in the sun.

MORE: Meghan Markle's £1 travel essential revealed

There is also a second heated swimming pool, more popular in winter months.

Food and drink

Being all-inclusive, The Syntopia Hotel has the benefit of you being able to have a little bit of everything on your plate – with a buffet-style breakfast, lunch and dinner being served up in the main restaurant.

You will find both Greek and international cuisines, from moussaka and Greek salads to omelettes and pizzas. The food options change daily too, meaning you won't get bored of what's on offer.

The all-inclusive hotel has a vast dining area

Similarly, the restaurant is located in close proximity to many family-run Tavernas on foot, serving up traditional dishes in an authentic setting among locals, while Rethymnon is spoilt for choice with restaurants.

MORE: Holiday like royalty in hotels loved by the royal family

If you are feeling peckish in the day or wanting a snack by the pool, The Syntopia Hotel also boasts a separate canteen area serving street food, with everything from tacos to salads on the menu.

Evening entertainment

The Syntopia Hotel has daily evening entertainment, meaning that if you are done exploring the city for the day, or are simply wanting a night in, you can do it guilt-free.

Bedrooms as spacious and modern

Everything from local musicians playing background music by the pool, to weekly parties is on the table. Wine tasting evenings and movie nights located at the hotel's open-air cinema are also popular.

Ideal for

The hotel is most definitely the perfect spot for millennials wanting a stylish yet relaxing hotel to be based at.

It's very popular with couples and groups of friends, as well as solo travellers looking to meet like-minded people.

The hotel's chic lobby

Friendly staff

The staff at The Syntopia Hotel couldn't be more friendly or accommodating, and are especially helpful when wanting advice on where to go and what to see in Rethymnon and the surrounding areas.

Room facilities

There are a number of different rooms and suites on offer at the hotel, all furnished with neutral décor and rustic furniture. Each room has either a private balcony or a terrace, as well as a flat-screen TV, air conditioning, an electronic safe, and a mini-fridge.

Luxury spa

The hotel boasts its own spa offering a number of treatments, but be sure to book in advance as they are very popular and fill up quickly.

Another look at the poolside

A large selection of treatments are on offer, from soothing body masks, deeply cleansing facial and exclusive bath treatments. There is even a hot tub, sauna and zen relaxation area for you to enjoy between treatments, which is run by Aegeo Spa, winner of the best European Luxury Spa Group at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2019.

Location

The hotel is a short ten-minute drive from Rethymnon, often described as one of the most beautiful places in Crete. The old town is built around a Venetian fortress and you can easily spend hours walking around the cobbled alleyways lined with gift shops, cafes and restaurants.

There are many more bars and restaurants along the busy waterfront. Daily recommended trip are also posted on the notice board at the hotel, with destinations including Chania and the island's famous pink beaches.