Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford took a break from their This Morning presenting roles over the weekend by enjoying a day trip to a wildlife park. The couple both shared a peek inside their fun break on Instagram with videos and photos of themselves getting up-close to elephants - but fans were left confused over whether they had jetted off for an international holiday!

In one snap, Eamonn posed next to a car at Woburn Safari Park as an elephant stood metres behind him. "You never know who is over your shoulder! Talking to the animals today at @woburn_safari," he joked, which prompted Loose Women star Saira Khan to comment: "I thought you were in Africa!"

Eamonn and Ruth enjoyed a trip to Woburn Safari Park

Dressed in a white shirt, jeans and leopard print wedges, Ruth's choice of outfit also caught the attention of fans, as she appeared to be ready for a beach break instead of a woodland walk!

Ruth looked stunning in her leopard print heels

"What an incredible day! Being shown around @woburn_safari and meeting the elephants on their walk through the woods....amazing! Thank you @reginadwightdrag for your time and incredible knowledge....it was wonderful to see the love you have for these beautiful creatures x #woburnsafaripark #dayout," she captioned the photo. "Got your safari shoes on I see," one follower wrote, and another added: "You look really nice, love your shoes Ruth."

The This Morning star made fans green with envy with his holiday photos

With the coronavirus pandemic seeing a lot more people opt for staycations instead of international holidays, we're not surprised many expressed an interest in trying out Ruth and Eamonn's trip for themselves. Eamonn made his followers green with envy after sharing another snap of himself photographing an elephant at the safari park. "Wow that looks amazing! I'll be putting it on my list of staycation visits," one remarked, and another similarly wrote: "I love elephants, would love to do a trip like that some day."

