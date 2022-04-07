Ruth Langsford shares touching tribute in support of Brenda Edwards The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Ruth Langsford has shared a touching tribute to Jamal Edwards, who died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 31 in February this year.

The 62-year-old took to Instagram in support of her Loose Women colleague, Brenda Edwards, who has set up The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, a charity which will "support those causes that mattered most to Jamal".

Regramming Brenda's own post about the Trust, which shows a picture of Jamal, Ruth wrote: "Sharing this for my dear friend @brendaedwardsglobal," alongside a red heart emoji.

She then went on to share words from Brenda, her daughter Tanisha and their family, which read: "Jamal no longer being here has left a huge impact on my life and that of his family, friends and all those he supported and lifted in his unique and humble way.

"Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential."

The post then detailed the three key areas that the charity aims to target: "Combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and proving young people with essential life skills," before outlining its aim to establish a "network of Self Belief Houses" which offer people who are "living rough" with a roof over their heads.

It continued: "The second key initiative the Trust will focus its energy and resources on will be to build The SB Academy, which will continue the mission started by Jamal of hosting specialised programmes aimed at helping young people prepare themselves for adult life."

Jamal passed away in February this year

The post ended with a request for contributions to the Trust: "While we wait for the completion of the Trust set up we would be appreciative of any contribution you can make to the Trust and we hope we can make Jamal proud by building out these programmes to support causes that he cared about deeply."

Fans were quick to flood Ruth's comment section with red heart emojis, as well as comments such as: "Beautiful tribute," and "That is such a wonderful legacy for Jamal."

