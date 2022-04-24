Michelle Keegan is the ultimate beach babe in satin bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan, 34, was a glowing goddess as she displayed her enviable abs and gym-honed figure in her latest snap, posing up a storm in a gorgeous copper-coloured bikini.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the wife of Mark Wright shared the ultimate holiday throwback, telling fans: "Body at home this morning still in PJs but my mind is here," adding a wave and palm tree emoji to her tropical post. The Brassic actress looked enthralling in the chic bikini from luxury swimwear brand Isa Boulder, which highlighted her bronzed holiday glow and feminine silhouette.

Michelle wore her glossy brunette hair in beachy waves, layering with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses.

Net-a-Porter writes: "Isa Boulder's swimwear is handmade by local Balinese artisans. Sitting low on the hips, these 'Waves' bikini briefs are cut from stretch-satin that's beautifully ruched."

Michelle was a glowing goddess in her stunning beach snap

Fans were quick to react to Michelle's stunning snap, rushing to the comments to share the love for her tropical throwback. "You are total perfection," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Oh wow this place looks like heaven no wonder your mind is there."

"You BABE," quipped a third fan, adding a string of flame emojis.

From Michelle's enviable bikini posts, it might look like the glamorous star spends her life in the gym, but she doesn’t. Instead, she sets herself achievable and realistic targets to achieve her ultra-toned physique.

"Don't overly push yourself," she said. "I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I'm done. I think it's important to do everything in moderation. Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

Michelle has a refreshing approach to fitness

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed: "If I really, really don’t want to go to the gym – I don't go. I just don’t punish myself, it's not like, my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't.

"I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it's part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I've been." What a refreshing approach!

