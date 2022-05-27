Frankie Bridge models stylish swimsuit poolside – and looks stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has been keeping her fans updated during her relaxing getaway with husband Wayne and their two sons Parker and Carter, taking to Instagram on Friday to share a poolside snap from sunny Bermuda.

The Saturdays singer, who has just launched a clothing collaboration with F&F, looked ultra bronzed in her holiday snapshot, which saw her sitting on a lounger as she relaxed in the shade. Frankie sported a textured black one-piece with chic ring detailing on thestraps, giving the look a youthful vibe.

She accessorised with statement gold earrings and trendy oval sunglasses, posing with one hand in her hair as she enjoyed some alone time by the pool. The photo was simply captioned: "This."

If you're looking for your next beachwear buy and love the clean-cut simplicity of Frankie's swimsuit, River Island does a similar swimming costume that will earn you dozens of compliments.

Frankie looked amazing in a crinkle-cut black swimsuit

Black is super flattering and a crinkle fit and hoop fastening give the swimwear a stylish edge.

Frankie and Wayne have jetted out to visit Frankie's sister Tor Cook, who now lives in Bermuda, and their two sons have been delighted to reunite with their cousins.

Loose Women fans have been missing Frankie on the ITV show the past week as the host spends quality time with her loved ones.

The former S Club Juniors star loves fashion and is a high street girl at heart. She previously told HELLO! that her sense of style is "girly with a bit of an edge."

Frankie has jetted off on a family holiday with husband Wayne

"I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever," Frankie added.

