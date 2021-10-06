Priyanka Chopra is a summer stunner in gorgeous set of swimsuits Looks like the cold might have to wait

Priyanka Chopra is making sure she can grab on to the last remaining moments of summer, sharing them with fans in a new series of vacation pictures.

The actress posted several snapshots from her waterside vacation in Valencia, Spain, relaxing on a boat with her mother and friends.

She looked like a supermodel with the first shot alone, posing against the gorgeous blue water in a yellow low-cut one-piece swimsuit with a hat and a pair of shades.

WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share big news with fans

Priyanka added to the post with more shots of her and the group playing in the water and with her dog, Diana, who also joined them.

She did drop another swimsuit picture in though, this time sporting a hot red two-piece number with a floral robe that showed off her dynamite figure.

"A perfect day off #AboutYesterday," she captioned the shots with a series of emojis to match.

Many were in awe of the picture-perfect shots, although none more so than hubby Nick Jonas, currently on tour, who simply commented: "Damn girl," with a flame emoji.

Priyanka enjoyed a European waterside vacation in a stunning pair of swimsuits

One fan wrote: "You always rock it," with another saying: "You're so stunning." Several others were rendered speechless and could only use heart, heart-eyed, and flame emojis.

The Baywatch star is enjoying a lavish time in Europe, having spent most of her time in London over the past few months.

However, she did make a short stop in Paris to host France's version of the Global Citizen Festival, along with a star-studded line up of performers.

The actress shared pictures of hers in front of the Eiffel Tower sporting a beautiful Prabal Gurung gown for the event.

Priyanka co-hosted the Global Citizen Festival in Paris

The blue outfit featured a top with cut-outs on the sides which showed off her abs and went down to a ball gown skirt with green floral detailing to transition the look into a different shade of blue.

