Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share cute photos from their romantic California holiday

The definition of couple goals, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have once again graced our feeds with photos from their California holiday - and we’re officially jealous. Enjoying a much-needed break from their busy schedules, Priyanka shared these super cute snaps on Instagram, revealing that the couple had spent their weekend horseback riding across a beach in Santa Barbara. Looking every inch the happy couple, Priyanka and Nick spent their Sunday outdoors, no doubt winding down from a hectic week - Nick has recently made his debut as a judge on The Voice US and Priyanka has just returned from a whirlwind trip to Mumbai, where she attended the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Priyanka and Nick enjoyed their Sunday horseback riding in California

Clearly committed to making every moment count, Priyanka and Nick’s romantic day of horseback riding looked picture perfect. Simply captioning her post, "Magic," with a love heart emoji, Priyanka cut a stylish figure in a Fendi jacket, black leggings and a beige Stetson hat while riding on her chestnut-coloured horse. Riding alongside his wife, Nick was dressed in an all-black ensemble which consisted of a padded gilet, zipped up hoodie and a matching Stetson. Nick also shared a selection of images from their trip with the caption: "Sunday."

Nick also shared photos of the two on Instagram

An adventurous pair when it comes to travel, Priyanka and Nick are regularly spotted trying out a number of adrenaline-pumping activities while on holiday. In December 2019, the Baywatch actress posted a photo of herself and her famous husband at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California, where they spent the majority of their winter getaway driving snowmobiles.

Priyanka and Nick spent December 2019 at Mammoth Mountains Ski Resort

While promoting her film The Sky Is Pink in October last year, Priyanka told the Hindustan Times how she and Nick balance their personal and work lives: "It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive," she said. "It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very, very important. We both come from a non-entitled background, our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are and have had a two-decade-long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other."

