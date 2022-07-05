Nicole Scherzinger dons cut-out bikini for latest poolside vacation photos

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to turn out a stellar series of swimsuit photographs, and did so once again on National Bikini Day to aplomb.

The singer shared new pictures of herself from her breathtaking Greek vacation, posing on the edge of her infinity pool and overlooking the sea and boats behind her.

She donned a navy blue two-piece, with the top featuring a cut-out across the chest that showed off some major skin while still keeping things quite fashionable.

Her followers were immediately left in a frenzy and took to her comments section to gush, with many of them simply leaving behind flame and heart emojis.

One of them commented: "ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL," with another saying: "That's how you shut IG down babe," and a third adding: "What a view breathtaking like you."

The Masked Singer judge has been enjoying a lavish time while on her European getaway after enjoying an eventful week in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nicole posed by the pool for an update from her Greek vacation

She's been flitting from birthday celebrations with boyfriend Thom Evans to dropping in on surprise performances by David Guetta.

And she's been delighting fans with more of her incredible swimsuit snapshots, although a recent one turned heads for a very different reason.

And it's probably for a reason you wouldn't expect, given that the singer shared a series of images of herself covered in mud.

However, it was the kind that you'd use for skincare, more of a charcoal-activated variety, and she covered herself in it from head to toe, even on her face.

Underneath, Nicole wore a two-piece swimsuit that still managed to show off her toned physique and was joined in the photos by her friends and Thom.

The singer opted for the mud-covered bikini look

"Gettin' down and dirty," she simply captioned her post, with many reacting quickly, including one of her friends, who wrote: "You got some shmutz on your face!"

