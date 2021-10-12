Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a string bikini in beautiful waterfront pictures Getting that pose in

Nicole Scherzinger is making the absolute best of her island vacation with her latest series of snaps, including her new swimsuit post.

The singer shared a pair of pictures of herself taken from behind, wearing a barely-there two-piece bikini.

The swimsuit had a variety of strings running down her back that showed off her toned and tanned figure as she rested atop a pool.

Nicole's view was breathtaking, gazing out at the beautiful blue seas ahead of her as she sat in a meditative position, eventually turning around for the camera and flexing a "rock on" gesture.

In the caption, she wrote: "We can weather anything, if we stay calm in the eye of the storm. #keepthefaith #trust #manamonday @mana_movement."

Fans immediately began to fawn over the pictures, as one commented: "This is an amazing shot," and another wrote: "Another day another swimsuit."

Nicole's waterfront bikini pictures sparked a fan reaction

A third said: "You really suit that swimwear xxcc," with one adding: "Now that's a view with a view."

The Masked Singer judge has been sharing some incredible moments from her vacation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including a recent one where she pulled off some super impressive yoga moves.

Nicole showed off her fit physique in a series of beach snaps wearing another bikini. But it appeared she was rather close to revealing a little more than she bargained for, as it barely covered her modesty.

In the images, Nicole was in a handstand in the sand and she captioned the post: "Balance is not something you find. It's something you create."

The singer showed off her flexibility in another string bikini

Her fans marveled at her gym-toned figure and wrote: "Wow so flexible and physically fit," and, "You are extraordinary." Another added: "Truly amazing," and more added flame emojis.

