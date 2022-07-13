Abbey Clancy reveals very toned stomach in tiny crop top – and fans go wild! The mum-of-four looks incredible

Abbey Clancy sparked a major fan reaction on Tuesday as she shared a brand new post on Instagram.

The 36-year-old mother-of-four frequently shares revealing snapshots with her followers on the site – but her latest image really got her followers talking.

Abbey shared a mirror image photo showing her wearing a long-sleeved grey crop top teamed with jeans. On display was her toned and tanned stomach as she held her arms up over her head.

"Double denim," she simply captioned the post. "Too much!!!" one fan wrote in reply, while a second added: "Double gorgeous." A huge number left flame and love heart eyes emojis.

Abbey looks sensational in her new post

It's easy to see why Abbey always looks fabulous - she takes her health regime very seriously. In an interview with Health and Wellbeing, the star previously revealed that she loves doing Reformer Pilates and aerobics classes. She also starts each day with a green smoothie.

The star works hard to maintain her stunning figure

"I throw in any fruit, vegetables, nuts and super powders that I have in the fridge, and I've noticed such a difference in my energy levels, my skin is really clear and my hair feels stronger," she said. "Without one I feel sluggish, tired and crave unhealthier foods, so I always make sure I've stocked up on healthy ingredients."

Abbey also told the publication that she has a "huge appetite" and needs to eat as soon as she wakes up.

Abbey and Peter have been married since 2011

"Today I've had muesli followed by poached eggs and smoked salmon but it's usually toast, cereal or something hot," she said.

"I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high.

The couple share four children together

"I often make steak with a salad, jacket potatoes, fajitas, a massive fish pie or a big roast dinner on a Sunday. Being married to a footballer helps with my diet because he needs a lot of protein and the right nutrients to nourish his body, which rubs off on me."

Abbey and former footballer Peter Crouch, 41, started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry in June 2011. Together they share four children together – daughters Sophia and Liberty, and sons Johnny and Jack.

