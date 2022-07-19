Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay divides fans with thrill-seeking vacation photo

Mariska Hargitay left her fans divided when she shared a stunning photo during her European vacation with her husband Peter Hermann.

The Law & Order: SVU actress – who is currently in France – took to Instagram on Monday to post a beautiful sun-drenched image of a person leaping into the air after appearing to jump off a cliff.

While it's not clear if it was Mariska who took part in the thrill-seeking cliff jump, she did caption it with the hashtag "#peterspics" which she often uses to signal her husband has taken the photo.

Adding to her caption, she also shared a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson, which read: "'Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air' – Ralph Waldo Emerson." Many of her followers were left divided over the photo, with some believing it is Mariska in the snap, while others were not convinced.

"You make European cliff diving look effortless. And shoutout to Peter's photography skill," replied one. A second said: "Well this is amazing, and also terrifying, and magical."

Mariska's photo had fans fearing for her safety

A third added: "I don't believe that's you!" A fourth said: "@therealmariskahargitay is this really you and is it a Peter pic? It's beautiful! Thanks for sharing!"

Other fans who believed it is Mariska in the image shared their concerns for her safety, with one responding: "Please be careful and don't break yourself we need you intact." Another said: "Have fun, mamma, but be careful please!!! Love you to the moon and back!"

Mariska and Peter married in 2004

Mariska and Peter's French adventure comes after they spent time in Croatia last week. The couple has been married since 2004 after meeting on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when Peter guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

They share three children, sons August, 16, and Andrew, ten, and daughter Amaya Josephine, 11.

