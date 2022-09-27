Why the Wye Valley should be next on your staycation list A haven for stargazers

Retreat stays and short stay rentals are becoming increasingly popular thanks to the ability of being able to work from home more. Ditching the summer sun abroad or celebrating a special occasion, some of us are also looking towards luxury staycations.

If you fancy somewhere local why not take yourself away in the magical Forest of Dean and Wye Valley, where you will find yourself in two magical countryside retreats - The Roost and Peregrine Retreat both courtesy of Wanderlist.

The Roost

Set just outside the gorgeous Forest of Dean, this is a peaceful oasis in which to relax and unwind. The award-winning cabin, which is located near the rural village of Mitcheldean, is the perfect place to explore the local Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. But that's only if you can drag yourself away from the tranquillity of your snug lodge!

The Roost is nestled away in the Forest of Dean

The spacious and comfortable accommodation has everything you need for a relaxing break and it has the added bonus of an outdoor hot tub for lazy mornings or evenings!

Not only is this superb lodge finished to impeccable standards, but they also have generous outdoor space with lovely wildflowers, fruit trees and space for a fire pit, where it's lovely to sit with a drink and watch the sun go down.

Cosy fire for cosy nights in

Inside, the snug open-plan living area is ideal for socialising and the fully-fitted kitchen has everything even you could possibly want for a staycation. As well as a contemporary bathroom, there is also a cosy space with a sofa, here you can hunker down with popcorn to watch your favourite films on your tablet - or simply, read a book in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows.

There's a fully-fitted kitchen in the award-winning lodge

This luxury retreat is set in 2.5 acres of meadow within a Special Area of Conservation, offering calming views of the local area – the ideal place to experience a mindfulness retreat.

Peregrine Retreat

This is one of three of the amazing retreats by Bettws Court Retreats. The dreamy haven, situated on Orcop Hill, will help you clear your mind with a hilltop picnic accompanied by panoramic views.

Peregrine Retreat is one of the three rentals by Bettws Court Retreats

With a super modern but homely feel, Peregrine Retreat is completely airy and screams relaxed minimalism. With brown wooden walls, cosy blankets and neutral fibre accessories, this Scandi lodge is the quintessential getaway.

A top-of-the-range kitchen, completely kitted out with cooking essentials, will keep the food lovers happy. Guests can chat and chop whilst your nearest and dearest sit back and relax on the comfy sofas. When it's time to dine, you can either gather at the dining table with the backdrop of the countryside or head outside and enjoy a meal under the stars in cosy knits, it really does set the scene for the most wonderful dining experience.

The place is spacious and homely

The bedroom has direct access to the private veranda with uninterrupted views of the scenic landscape, where cows are seen wonderfully relaxing and grazing on grass. The kingsize room comes complete with storage space, a dressing table, a desk and chair, and a bathroom. Here, guests have the very best in luxury linens and sumptuous beds for the ultimate night's sleep.

Those wanting to explore, why not trek the local trails or canoe on the River Wye. The property, which comes with your own private parking space, is conveniently located for those wanting to visit the popular cities and towns of Hereford, Ross-On-Wye and Monmouth.

There's also a hot tub and BBQ set

No expense has been spared at both places to ensure guests have a fabulous stay.

