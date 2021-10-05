Inside London's Andaz Liverpool Street hotel - and Lady Gaga and Beyonce are fans too! A high glamour bolthole in Shoreditch

Built in 1884 as the Great Eastern Hotel, the Andaz Liverpool Street hotel is a five-star lifestyle hotel and the start of every Shoreditch adventure.

Global in scale while local in perspective, it immerses guests in the ever-changing, vibrant and creative culture of East London so they feel like a local from the moment they begin their journey at the hotel - what's more, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are fans too!

The Poker Face hitmaker took part in an ultra glamourous photoshoot in the secret room – which served as a Masonic Temple in the past – while Beyoncé graced the accommodation's firm beds when she came to the capital city during one of her many sold-out tours.

Part of the Hyatt portfolio, the hotel offers a vibrant experience truly unique to each guest: blending personal style with attentive and uncomplicated service.

Beyonce and Lady Gaga are huge fans of the place

Rooms

The hotel has 267 spacious and modern guest rooms including 15 suites. Designed in a residential style, the rooms embody the comfortable and welcoming ethos of the Andaz 'home', with winged-backed chairs by Morgan, bespoke bijou walnut desks and super plush beds. Large photographer's lamps by Artisan reinforces the theme of playfulness and creates a warm atmosphere.

One of the suites

Designed in a residential style, the rooms also reference the grittier quirkiness and unexpected elements of East London. This includes the use of the tattoo art on the tan-leather bed headboards, which represents the silk weavers that used to dominate Shoreditch's textile industry and further artistic illustrations in the bathroom, designed exclusively by local artist Sophie Mo.

The bathrooms are aesthetically pleasing

This design captures the hotel's history and heritage and reflects the hotel's unique location as the gateway point between the traditionally refined City and the dramatically changing and vibrantly creative Shoreditch. Its aesthetic is shaped by the unique identities of both these different areas.

Inside a larger suite

Dining & Drinking

The hotel features a range of 14 unique, diverse event spaces for corporate, as well as social events from sophisticated birthday soirees to engagement and anniversary dinners. Here, there are five restaurants and bars, each with their own distinctive character and unique offering:

Rake's Café Bar - a café by day and bar by night, it's a place to escape the city; offering simple and comforting food alongside artisan coffee and a specially crafted signature cocktail menu of modern and classic concoctions.

Eastway Brasserie - this restaurant evokes the feel of the East end, offering all day dining and a familiar weekend brunch in a relaxed yet vibrant setting with terraced seating on buzzing Liverpool Street.

The hotel has many bars and restaurants

Miyako - this must-see restaurant is an intimate and authentic Japanese restaurant offering diners a traditional menu of sushi, sashimi and teriyaki alongside a range of sake and Japanese beers.

Lady Abercorn's Pub & Kitchen - the pub is a contemporary public house full of intrigue, serving both classic and innovative gastronomy and a large selection of beers, wine and spirits.

Lady Abercorn's is a contemporary public house full of intrigue

Other gems

15 modern and distinctly unique spaces are offered to accommodate any occasion, for up to 500 guests, from the informal and contemporary loft-style Andaz Studio with floor to ceiling windows to the majestic scale and grandeur of the Grade II listed 1901 Ballroom.

Crowning the centre of the 1901 Ballroom is the building's original stained-glass dome, which survived the Blitz of the 1940s and provides the space with a captivating feature, flooding it with natural light.

Lady Gaga filmed parts of Poker Face inside the Masonic Temple

Located on the first floor, Exchange seamlessly blends modern with traditional, featuring high ceilings and large bay windows with a traditional Victorian fireplace and contemporary furnishings. A stunning oak table fills the centre of the room with space for up to 16 seated guests, crowned by an attention-grabbing feature chandelier.

The hotel's interior is rather impressive

Perhaps one of London's best-kept secrets is the Masonic Temple housed in the depths of the hotel and available for private hire. Concealed by heavy, studded doors and accessed via a winding staircase and a spacious mahogany-panelled anteroom, this is the City's only original Freemason's meeting lodge built in 1912.

Prices at Andaz London Liverpool Street start at £169 for one night in a Queen Room.

