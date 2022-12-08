Denise Welch looks phenomenal in striking swimsuit during dream getaway The Loose Women star soaked up the rays!

As temperatures plunge in the UK, with some forecasts even hinting at snow, Denise Welch has hopped off to sunnier climes.

DISCOVER: 5 Loose Women stars' heartbreaking marriage splits: Denise Welch, Jane Moore and more

The Loose Women star shared two photos from her holiday in a sunny location, foregoing the need for thick woolly jumpers and instead modelling a striking swimsuit. Denise looked amazing in her blue one-piece that featured a plunging neckline as she proudly showed off her tan to her followers, even teasing them by saying: "Sorry, not sorry," and ending the post with a trio of sweating emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Denise Welch's incredible weight loss journey

Her husband, Lincoln Townley, also got in on the fun, as she shared a photo of him soaking up the sun's rays.

INSIDE: Loose Women's Jane Moore's family home she's leaving after shock marriage breakdown

DISCOVER: Jane McDonald's weight loss secrets

Although Denise has not revealed where her getaway is, she has previously enjoyed trips to Greece this year. But wherever she is, we certainly wish we were there too!

The star always impresses her fans with her stunning array of swimwear, and there was no exception back in September when she travelled to Majorca with a group of friends.

The 64-year-old shared a clip of herself dancing in a plunging pink swimsuit and her husband was quick to comment on the post, writing: "HANG ON A MINUTE!!!!!!!" accompanied by a fire emoji.

The actress soaked up the sun

Denise shimmied alongside three friends on the beach, and captioned the post: "This is what 50 to 75 looks like!!! Hope no one draws us!!!!"

As always, her fans rushed to flood her post with praise. "Wow Denise you look amazing, love your figure, that swimsuit looks fantastic on you," said one, while another commented: "Fabulous in that bathing costume Denise."

PHOTOS: Christine Lampard channels Meghan Markle on Loose Women - and it's uncanny

MORE: Coleen Nolan supported by fans as she makes candid admission about Christmas time 'alone'

The former Hollyoaks star has spoken about how she maintains her healthy figure in the past, following the Lighter Life healthy eating programme.

Denise said that having smaller portions and eating a bit slower is key to maintaining her slim figure even when she's on lavish holidays, plus she's recently taken up walking football in a bid to stay active.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.