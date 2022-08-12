Jane Moore stuns in romantic swimsuit during luxury getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It takes a certain kind of person to nail a red swimsuit look – and Jane Moore did just that. The Loose Women host is currently lapping up the sunshine in Costa Rica with her family and took to Instagram to share a beautiful red swimsuit look with fans online.

Jane, 60, perched on the trunk of a large tree as she posed for a serene photo. Set against a picturesque beachside backdrop boasting luscious tropical greenery and crystal-clear waters, the presenter wowed in a red swimming costume.

The swimwear piece featured a vibrant lipstick red hue, a flattering halter-neck and a figure-hugging fit. To complete her slinky siren look, Jane wore her blonde hair tied back in a bun and shielded her face from the intense sun with a pair of black sunglasses.

The star took to social media to share a series of images from her beautiful holiday with friends and fans. She captioned the envy-inducing holiday post: "Apologies for the photo dump but I’ve been waiting for this holiday with my daughters for three years and can’t quite believe we have finally made it after several Covid-related cancellations."

Jane looked ravishing in red

"We’re in #costarica and, wow, what a country. It feels like it belongs to the wildlife and we humans are mere guests. Our first stop was the #tinyhouse near Siquerres then on to stay in a school bus in #puertoviejo before heading to #tortuguero to see turtles, sloths and monkeys. Truly magical."

The star is enjoying a holiday in Costa Rica with her family

Jane's followers and celebrity friends were quick to comment on the ethereal holiday snaps. Christine Lampard penned: "Incredible Jane! Enjoy!!," with a red love heart emoji, while Loose Women co-star Denise Welch said: "How fantastic!!! Will you plan my holidays please??!!!"

"Looks amazing have a great time with your girls Jane," one fan added, while a fourth commented: "Oh wow looks amazing have the best time making memories.

Tempted to emulate Jane's sleek holiday attire? A classic red swimsuit will help you with that.

Red Swimsuit, £55, & Other Stories

This V-cut version perfectly melds comfort, cover and charm with its vivid shade and form-flattering shape.

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Jane is a huge fan of the floral dress trend, and she recently added a beautiful blue version to her collection.

Returning to Loose Women last week, the presenter stepped out in the 'Amalie Dress' from Aspiga, which retails at £190. Looking lovelier than ever, Jane accessorised her outfit with a pair of box-fresh trainers, which perfectly polished off her effortless cool-girl aesthetic.

