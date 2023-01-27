Jesy Nelson turns up the heat with steamy bath photo on romantic holiday The Little Mix singer looks phenomenal in her intimate getaway photo album following her recent transformation

Jesy Nelson has been spoiling fans with insights into her personal life since her big return to Instagram and nothing is more intimate than the stripped-down bathtub photo that she shared online on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old former Little Mix singer took a naked dip and laid both her beauty regime and romantic hideaway bare for all to see in her latest Instagram photo album. Jesy and her rumoured beau Zion Foster, 23, enjoyed a mini break at Port Lympne Safari Park in the south of England and from their spacious bathtub to their risqué card games, fans are in awe of the songstress's body confidence in the wake of her gorgeous new look.

One of Jesy's most striking photos was of her pared-down beauty look where she slid into her steam bath with her curls falling loose while wearing nothing but a pearl necklace and a slick of face mask.

Jesy wore nothing but a pretty pearl necklace in the bathtub

Jesy pouted at the camera and looked totally carefree. The former X Factor star's fans gushed: "You're glowing!" and asked: "Okay, but can we talk about how unbelievably gorgeous she is?"

Another fan favourite was of Jesy wearing an incredibly fluffy, thigh-skimming bathrobe worn cinched at her waist as she perched cross-legged in her cosy wood cabin with playing cards in her hand. "Strip Poker!" exclaimed one enthusiastic onlooker.

The former Little Mix singer kicked back and shared more snaps

"Living your best life!!" applauded more fans as they clicked through more of the incredible images a gushed about how much they were "loving this content."

Fans' hearts melted when Jesy and her rapper companion twinned in his and hers check trousers and matching chunky platform trainers – a major style transformation for the singer, which prompted new music theories from fans earlier this month.

The X Factor star has changed up her style - twinning!

Jesy's huge return to social media, after deleting her Instagram account last summer, has triggered more music release requests from her fans who have been keen for more since her debut single Boyz was released in October 2021.

While most fans reached out with adorable sentiments like: "Seeing you happy makes me happy Jesy!" many more replied: "Please release new music," which was liked by dozens of fans, who are all watching this space…

