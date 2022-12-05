Little Mix's Perrie Edwards leaves fans in disbelief with gorgeous bikini photo The mother-of-one is enjoying a luxury break in Dubai with her family

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards left her fans seriously enviable as she jet-setted to warmer climes with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their one-year-old son Axel this week.

Soaking up the sunshine in Dubai, the 29-year-old shared a series of sun-drenched photographs with her 16.5 million Instagram followers - with one snap in particular causing a serious stir. Looking like a total beach babe, the radiant songstress rocked a black string bikini as she descended from the water.

Naturally, her postcard-perfect snap was complete with the famous Burj Al Arab hotel in the backdrop.

Perrie's glossy blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders in beachy waves as she styled a simple black cap from her own fashion label, Disora, while her enviable abs looked incredible in her stylish swimwear.

Perrie looked unreal as she stepped out the water

Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented: "Body ody ody," while Little Mix co-star Jade Thirlwall hyped up the star by writing: "There she is," followed by a heart-eye and flame emoji.

"Always looking like a model!" added a fan, while a second sweetly shared: "Can't even see your face but you're still a VISIONNN."

There's no denying Perrie has a seriously toned figure, though her impressive post-natal physique didn't come without its challenges.

Perrie has admitted to having personal training sessions and following fitness plans in the past, having previously credited dancer Danielle Peazer for playing a huge role in helping her stay in shape.

The Little Mix star enjoyed a break away with her family

Taking to Instagram in July 2020, the Little Mix star wrote: "I reached out to my girl @DaniellePeazer (very last minute [eye roll emoji]) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I'm so thankful."

Danielle, who is a professional dancer and personal trainer, says the secret to quick results is sticking to workouts you enjoy, combining short bursts of cardio with ab workouts, leg exercises and stretching.

