10 marvellous things to do in London in May 2023

Whether you're into fine dining with a view of the city's stunning skyline or hitting up the best of London's sun-soaked beer gardens, our guide has got you covered

The glorious month of May has arrived, meaning spring is in full bloom and post 8pm sunsets have finally arrived in London.

As always, HELLO! has hunted down the best happenings in the city this month so you don't have to. From exciting new restaurant launches to lavish fine dining, sun-soaked rooftop bars, family-friendly fun and royally good events to toast King Charles' coronation, we've compiled a list of all the unmissable things to do in London this month.

Best things to do in London in May

Grab a royally-good treat from The Hummingbird Bakery

Celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III in utmost fashion with sweet treats from The Hummingbird Bakery. Choose from the Union Jack Cupcake Selection Box to the Vanilla Union Jack Cake or make a beeline to the Coronation Chocolate Biscuit Bar to enjoy the festivities in true taste this May.

Mark the momentous Royal occasion with The Red Velvet Stamp Cake with three layers of sponge covered in smooth cream cheese frosting, with piped detail around the edge and the new stamp of King Charles III displayed on top for a truly eye-catching moment. As King Charles III enjoys whiskey, The Hummingbird Bakery is launching Whiskey Bundt Cake; a warming, whiskey-flavoured sponge baked in a classic bundt tin, brushed with a buttery whiskey glaze to finish.

Available for pre-order and collection from one of their five bakeries in London or order online at hummingbirdbakery.com until 8 May.

Take a picnic to Primrose Hill

Level up your picnic game with Melrose and Morgan hampers

If May brings sunshine, tube it to Chalk Farm and enjoy a picnic on Primrose Hill whilst soaking up the very best views of the city. Stay until sunset for some glorious alfresco views or brave the early morning to get there as the sun rises over the hill. North London grocer Melrose & Morgan is the best place to get your picnic supplies, and their picnic hampers have long been Primrose Hill's best kept secret - until now. Build your perfect bespoke picnic from their fresh artisan cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal frittatas, stuffed peppers, bacon & cheddar tarts, truffle crisps, home-baked lemon polenta cake, white chocolate & lime cookies, chocolate florentines, fresh strawberries and much more! Everything is in the details at Melrose & Morgan, from the eco cutlery to the herringbone blankets - we simply can't imagine a picnic on Primrose Hill without it.

To find out more, visit melroseandmorgan.com

Parkinson’s UK Catwalk to a Cure 2023

Get your fashion fix and support a good cause at Parkinson’s UK's Catwalk to a Cure, a star-studded fashion and entertainment show at Proud Embankment, London on Tuesday 16 May 2023. Curated by model and influencer Charlotte Edwards, Catwalk to a Cure sees models living with Parkinson’s take to the runway, as well as unmissable performances from a host of acts. Tickets are available from £30 and money raised will help raise funds for Parkinson’s UK.

To buy your ticket, or to find out more about the event, visit events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/catwalk-to-a-cure

Best luxury things to do in London in May

Blowdries and cocktails at Duck & Dry

Passoã and Duck & Dry - London’s leading blow dry bar - have teamed up this spring in celebration of the King’s Coronation. From now until Monday 8 May, clients at Duck & Dry will be able to enjoy an exclusive complimentary Passoã cocktail alongside in-salon services, including blow dries, cuts and manicures. Renowned as a key ingredient in the Pornstar Martini, Passoã has created a tropical cocktail, in honour of His Royal Majesty: the Passoã Royale. It will be available at both the Duck & Dry Chelsea and Mayfair salons.

To book, visit www.duckanddry.com

Best restaurants to visit in London in May

Experience Michelin-star dining at Seven Park Place by William Drabble

Tucked behind the bustling streets of Mayfair is Seven Park Place, William Drabble's elegant fine dining restaurant showcasing the best of seasonal British produce. From silky hand-dived scallops to poached native lobster-tail and seared lamb with vibrant seasonal greens, each dish is perfectly presented and served in the heady dining room of St James' Hotel & Club.

The seven-course Gourmand menu is culinary art at its finest, with elegant French cuisine and expert Sommeliers delivering a perfect combination of seasonal dishes and wine.

To book, visit www.stjameshotelandclub.com/en/restaurant-seven-park-place

Level up your lunch game at Comptoir Libanais

If you love freshly made pittas and vibrant, zesty salads then try Comptoir Libanais, a tasty Lebanese eatery. May welcomes an eclectic fusion of flavourful new dishes on the Comptoir Libanais menu, including a spring refresh on a selection of their much-loved hot and cold mezzes. Perfect to level up your lunch game, new items include Tony’s Hommos - a twist on the traditional creamy chickpea dip topped with crispy cauliflower and lightly spiced Yemen salsa, served with toasted warm flatbreads (a HELLO! favourite). Don't miss the Spinach & Feta Borek, a delicious baked feta and onion in a flakey filo pastry parcel served with Kalamata olives, tomato and spiced yoghurt sauce - enough to transport you to a favourite holiday destination.

To order, Comptoir Libanais' sevel London locations are available on Deliveroo or at www.comptoirlibanais.com

Best day trips to do in May

Cruise to Hampton Court Palace

Take a riverside trip along the Royal Route of King Henry VIII, and enjoy a picturesque journey to a 500-year-old palace with this Hampton Court Palace River Cruise for Two. From Westminster Pier you’ll weave past the London Eye and the Palace of Westminster, heading through the city towards Hampton Court Palace. Through locks and under bridges you’ll see a different side of London, all whilst you relax on your lazy three-hour cruise. At Hampton Court Palace you’ll have time to take in over half a millennium of history, exploring at your leisure, following a guide or with a free audio guide. Look out for Tudor architecture, beautiful gardens, Henry VII’s apartments and even a maze to get lost in – there’s plenty of intriguing things to discover here, all as part of a wonderful London day out.

To book, visit Virgin Experience Days

Fancy escaping London? Experience Blenheim Palace

Planning a visit to Blenheim Palace? Then head to their new unique glass restaurant while the Orangery undergoes essential restoration work. Clementine's on the Lawn is a beautiful glass structure with a special view across the South Lawn to the Palace. The dining place offers an experience like no other, whilst you take in the view, indulge in a delicious Afternoon Tea of fresh sandwiches, warm scones, and a variety of luxurious sweet treats. Throughout May, Clementine's on the Lawn will be serving a special Coronation-themed afternoon tea for guests to enjoy. Blenheim Palace has also opened The Lost Garden - a fantastic new £3.6 million outdoor adventure experience, and the biggest family-themed attraction in the Palace's history. The Lost Garden is a series of immersive interconnecting zones with secret chambers, clamber nets, tunnels, slides, rope bridges - and giant carrots! Covering a site larger than a football pitch, it celebrates the rich heritage of the 18th century Baroque Palace, inspired by real-life features.

For more information, visit www.blenheimpalace.com

