Lucky Voice has a glittering new karaoke venue on Liverpool street - and it's the best place for a work do

There's nothing quite like screaming Don't Stop Me Now at the top of your lungs on a Wednesday night to break the ice between colleagues.

Karaoke is embarrassing, yes, but delightfully so. Whether you're a performing arts graduate, a tone deaf tenor or a secret Bon Jovi, it's difficult not to enjoy unleashing your inner pop star next to your manager. Several swigs of Prosecco prior to your jukebox debut helps, of course.

Team HELLO! headed down to Lucky Voice Liverpool Street to check out their glittering new venue in Devonshire Square - and it's officially become our new favourite place for a work 'do.

Lucky Voice Liverpool Street cocktails include The Eastender and The Wrecking Ball

The brand new venue boasts nine karaoke pods in total, with the largest private karaoke room spacious enough to host up to 20 budding Celine Dions.

Most impressive are the booth's high-tech screens that allow you to become your booth's very own DJ, with adjustable LED lighting, a spinning disco ball, an ever growing catalogue of an impressive 11,000 songs (which include 11 languages), and of course the famous Lucky Voice "thirsty" button for those all-important food and drink refills.

Lucky Voice is one of London's few weekday late-night venues, staying open until 1am on Monday - Tuesday and Sunday, and 2.30am Wednesday - Saturday. Expect live DJs through the weekend, an extensive list of songs and the iconic Lucky Voice Wrecking Ball for you to get your ultimate Miley Cyrus-inspired selfie on.

Not just a karaoke spot, the bar will host DJ nights and has a large bar area with a buzzing dancefloor

Lucky Voice's extensive drinks menu offers delicious themed cocktails and mocktails, draught beer, wine and soft drinks galore. Better yet, the menu boasts a delicious selection of small dishes, sharing plates, pizzas and desserts to fuel your next ballad.

Reflecting on our impromptu night of fun, team HELLO!'s group chat was full of hilarious reminders of rapping to Eminem, belting Hamilton and hitting the high notes of Proud Mary.

Prices start from just £8 per person for a two-hour off-peak booking. To book your next karaoke session, visit www.luckyvoice.com/book-now/liverpoolstreet

