From royalty to the A-list, why everyone is flocking to Portuguese hotspot Comporta

Royal family members Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank previously revealed they will be splitting their life between London and Comporta, the sought-after destination that’s fast becoming a popular holiday hotspot.

And we can see why – with untouched sandy beaches, a tranquil atmosphere, and trendy restaurants, it’s the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The recently opened AlmaLusa Comporta hotel, which is just 80 minutes outside of Portugal’s capital of Lisbon, is set to be a hit with the A-List clan – read on for HELLO!’s review…

The AlmaLusa Comporta hotel

AlmaLusa Comporta

As the only hotel in the village of Comporta, you can expect AlmaLusa Comporta to offer an unforgettable experience. Situated within walking distance of a beautiful beach, and with a selection of boutiques and restaurants only a stone’s throw away, the hotel has an ideal location for those looking to explore the surrounding area.

Boasting 22 coastal chic rooms, the interiors are completely different from that of its sister hotel, the AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado in Lisbon - but equally as charming.

AlmaLusa Comporta

Each room, which has its own kitchen and living room area, comes complete with luxurious goose down bedding and a handy Samsung Smartphone which you can carry with you for free access to the internet and international calls.

Built with solar panel generated that power much of the electricity and equipped with e-scoters and e-bikes, the hotel has a strong sustainability ethos and encourages its guests to be equally mindful of their carbon footprint.

Where to eat

If you fancy relaxing in the hotel, you can enjoy breakfast in the Duna Room, and have dinner in the cosy Library Bar. For an atmospheric experience, head up to The Rooftop Bar for tapas dishes, where a resident DJ will play soulful music whist you sip on a cocktail.

© Francisco Nogueira

In the local area, we recommend Cavalarica, a quaint old stable house-turned-restaurant in walking distance from the hotel. Dining booths, which in a previous life were horse stables, offer a unique dining experience for couples and groups alike.

For a moment of rejuvenation and divine fresh food, head to the Soltroia Beach Club for a spot of sunbathing by the club’s idyllic pool, surrounded by greenery. Our recommendation? Order the ceviche and fresh seafood dishes – you won’t be disappointed.

What to do

There’s plenty to do in Comporta, including exploring the natural surroundings via foot, bike, or horse! Cavalos na Areia is a local equestrian activity company that offers a unique experience – a breathtaking horse-riding trip that start off in rice fields and pine forests before finish in white sand dunes and a stretch of an unspoilt beach. Wildlife lovers can also enjoy a day on the Sado river dolphin watching with Vertigem Azul.

Comporta Café Soltroia Beach Club

For fitness enthusiasts enjoy a workout on The Rooftop Wellness terrace, hosted by local HIIT and yoga instructors, before unwinding at the Spa Suite which offers select treatments all year round. Whatever you choose, you're guaranteed to have a great time.

Almalusa Comporta rooms starts from 160EUR per night and Suites from 250EUR per night, inclusive of breakfast. You can book flights to Lisbon via TAP Air Portugal.