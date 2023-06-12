TUI's latest holiday deals include these celebrity holiday destinations

I’m not afraid to admit I love a celebrity inspired purchased, from clothing to beauty – and even holidays. Yep, my new holiday inspo is coming in the form of where celebrities holiday, and I’ve found the best deals on TUI to live that A-list life for less.

Since many of us don’t want to be travelling for a day, I’ve found the best short-haul holiday destinations that get the celeb approval.

From the reality star who loves a sightseeing holiday to Egypt to the TV presenter who plasters her family holiday snaps all over Insta while in Portugal, I’ve scoured TUI’s latest deals for the best celebrity holiday destinations that you can afford to book too.

These are the short-haul celeb holidays we want to recreate – and soon!

Celebrity holiday hotspot: Egypt

Loved by: Kourtney Kardashian and Elizabeth Hurley

Hacienda Bay is a popular celeb haunt in Egypt

Egypt is no doubt on many of our bucket lists, so it’s no surprise that plenty of famous faces have taken a holiday to Egpyt. Back in 2017, Kourtney Kardashian took a whirlwind four-day summer escape to Egypt, soaking up the sun in Hacienda Bay before finishing their trip with a sightseeing tour of the pyramids.

Elizabeth Hurley is a fan of Luxor and its incredible history

Actress Elizabeth Hurley is also a fan of the historic destination, sharing snaps of herself in the city of Luxor, a popular base for holidaymakers wanting to enjoy the best of Egypt’s architecture while having chance to kickback and relax in a five-star hotel too.

Right now, TUI’s Egypt holiday deals are the hot ticket with holidays to Egypt from £852pp.

Celebrity holiday hotspot: Turkey

Loved by: Kate Moss and Beyonce

Bodrum beach is a great celeb-spotting spot

Bodrum in Turkey is one of those holiday spots that’s become a very popular vacay spot for a host of celebs, from British daytime TV presenters to boyband members and Queen Bey.

Supermodel Kate Moss is one of those, who visits Turkey almost annually for a spot of rest and relaxation; she’s been known to frequent a wellness retreat in Bodrum as well as the beach clubs of Göltürkbükü, a super swanky seaside resort that’s loved by Turkish celebrities too.

Follow Beyonce's lead and take a yacht day in Turkey

As for Beyonce and husband Jay Z, they’ve enjoyed yacht trips around Bodrum, soaking up the country’s incredible skyline and culture.

Celebrity holiday hotspot: Portugal

Loved by: Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden

A-listers flock to Portgual for charming Porto and its beaches too

Full of charm and character, Portugal is a fan favourite among British celebrities and royals – who could resist Portugal’s stunning skyline and tropical climes?

Discover the incredible Benagil Cave in the Algarve

Just recently Holly Willoughby decamped to Portugal with her family for a half-term holiday, heading to the luxe area of the Algarve for a week in the sun. Fellow TV presenter Amanda Holden has been known to pop to Portugal for a break too, posing on the country’s beautiful beaches with her two daughters.

Celebrity holiday hotspot: Cyprus

Loved by: Catherine Zeta Jones and Millie Mackintosh

The gorgeous beaches of Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Looking to holiday somewhere a little different? Cyprus is a great option, where you can live that island life while enjoying all of the luxury and family-friendly resorts you want to.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas have been know to vacation on the island, with Limassol the unofficial celeb haunt.

A-listers love Limassol for its luxe bars and bougie restaurants

The location has the best of both worlds, with big city vibes and a beach on your doorstep. It’s also handily close to some of the island’s most charming villages as well as the famous Troodos mountains – not forgetting plenty of wineries too.

