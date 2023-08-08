Plaza Athénée in Paris review: The hotel for the rich and famous, but is it worth the hype?

Plaza Athénée is one of the most famous hotels in Paris, and for good reason…

Is there anything better than people watching in Paris? Yes, there is actually. There’s people watching at the Plaza Athénée in Paris.

This is a hotel where you’ll find state royalty, fashion influencers, celebrities, and pop stars. Oh, and if you’re an Emily in Paris fan, you’ll have watched an episode when Emily walked into one of the suites while visiting a Hollywood actress who was staying there. More recently it was also referenced in an episode of Ted Lasso.

As the hotel is part of the Dorchester group, I expected a luxe experience on my press visit to stay, but I didn’t realise it would tick so many of my travel boxes. And yes, it has proven to me that I am a brat with boxes.

Box #1 ticked: The perfect location

On avenue Montaigne, the boulevard of French couture, Plaza Athénée stands proudly in the heart of the Golden Triangle, on the most sophisticated avenue of Haute Couture, surrounded by some of the world’s most luxurious fashion brands. The hotel is also just 30 minutes from the Eurostar and a few steps away from the Eiffel Tower, the Seine and the Champs-Elysées. I loved that I could just go and have a browse in Dior, and a quick look in Chanel. If you want to feel like a Princess in Paris, this is the place.

Box #2 ticked: Stunning views

Many of the Plaza Athénée rooms and suites enjoy views of the Eiffel Tower and La Cour Jardin, an oasis of greenery, while the 1,900 red geraniums are a recognisable feature gracing the façade.

© Masahiko TAKEDA Simply stunning!

Box #3 ticked: Dreamy rooms

As soon as you walk into your room (or your suite), you’re in heaven. Think classical French décor with an elegant, serene colour palette. Designed by Bruno Moinard and Claire Bétaille, you can expect a sleek - and serene - room where all your troubles melt away.

Some rooms and suites feature the iconic wrought-iron balconies with views of the Eiffel Tower - you’ll want to pinch yourself as you enjoy a glass of champagne watching the Eiffel Tower twinkle on an evening. I know I did!

© FRANCIS AMIAND The Deluxe Suite at the Plaza Athénée

Box #4 ticked: Perfect beds

This deserves a huge shout out. If the room felt like heaven, well, the bed was like sleeping on a cloud.

© FRANCIS AMIAND You won't want to get out of this bed

Box #5 ticked: A regal breakfast

As someone who writes about royalty a lot, when I sat down for breakfast at Plaza Athénée, I felt like an actual Queen - it was so luxurious. Just look at the room I enjoyed my morning coffee in...

Breakfast suitable for royalty

The dining room features a beautiful 10,000 crystal chandelier, and it feels extremely regal and excellent for people watching. Also, if you’re after the Instagram content, your latte arrives decorated with pretty pictures and the pastries aren’t your regular pastries either. I spied a red striped croissant - j’adore! It looked almost too pretty to eat.

The Eiffel Tower on my morning latte - I could get used to this!

Box #6 ticked: Incredible food

Fine dining comes courtesy of master chef Alain Ducasse, who oversees all five restaurants at the hotel. His most sparkling gem is three Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, featuring his interpretation of Haute Cuisine, revealing the ingredients’ original authentic flavours.

Le Relais Plaza is also a Parisian institution since 1936. It’s the ‘it’ place in Paris and on my visit I spied Pharrell Williams having dinner with his friends. I love a celeb spot in Paris.

Imagine dining here? Stunning

Any boxes that weren't ticked?

No, this hotel is iconic for a reason. The only box I need to tick now is the one for the winning lottery numbers, because staying at Plaza Athénée requires a hefty bank balance.

All the details you need