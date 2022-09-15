Dartmoor family holidays - Higher Hisley Cottage has adventures all around

Set high on a hill in the middle of Dartmoor, Higher Hisley cottage is the perfect retreat for a family get-together or a holiday with a group of friends. With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living areas and a cosy kitchen, the period property has been beautifully and traditionally decorated to create a cosy, comfortable and wonderfully remote property for hikes, moorland adventures and sandy fun on South Devon beaches.

There are plenty of lovely beaches to explore

There’s outside space in the form of a patio complete with seating for six, and a barbeque, plus a field next door with ponies to stroke, and a field for ballgames. Nearby Lustleigh is a chocolate-box delight of a village, just a 16 minute walk away, boasting a village stores (which does pizza some nights), pretty church, tea rooms and a cosy village pub.

Walks from the property lead up to nearby Tors and the views from the lookout points across the valley, are quite spectacular. The array of footpaths and bridleways offer endless adventures from the door of the cottage – and as dog-friendly accommodation it won’t just be you who appreciates the rural surroundings.

The cottage is beautifully decorated in keeping with its history

We stayed at the cottage with friends, and, as with all Classic Cottages properties, were delighted with the facilities. There were way more kitchen utensils and crockery than required, meaning freshly foraged blackberries could be turned into crumble and pizzas could be created from scratch and cooked to perfection in the Aga.

Weather was traditionally English during our stay, so on our return from the beach or the local heated lido in Bovey Tracey, it was delightfully cosy in the downstairs kitchen and snug, thanks to the permanent warmth provided by the stove. During the heatwave, I imagine the heat downstairs might not have been quite so welcome!

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms - perfect for families sharing

The location is really great for those who adore walking and exploring. One day we clambered up three of the local Tors in the middle of Dartmoor, another day we drove to Torquay and enjoyed a traditional British seaside afternoon.

Exploring Dartmoor's Tors

There’s the delights of Becky Falls nearby, perfect for those with littler kiddies, and wilder swimming spots which reward adventurers who brave the hilly banks of the River Dart. We went hiking, enjoyed barbeques as the sun set and took a boat out near Dartmouth one slightly drizzly afternoon. But although the weather can’t be guaranteed in the UK, with a home as cosy as Higher Hisley to come back to, you barely even notice it. It was the perfect end to a long summer holiday and one we’ll remember for a long time.