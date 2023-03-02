No.15 GuestHouse Bath hotel review: the perfect bolthole

Looking for a relaxing getaway to recharge? Look no further than No.15 GuestHouse, Bath. Just over an hour's train ride from London, arriving in this remarkable city is like jumping straight into the pages of a Jane Austen novel. With museums, galleries, the only natural thermal spa in Britain, and independent restaurants galore - Bath has it all.

Here’s our guide on the best place to stay and what to do whilst you’re there…

No.15 GuestHouse is a calm haven

Best place to stay - No.15 GuestHouse, Bath

The hotel was a renovation project, opening in Spring 2021, and sits on one of the UK’s grandest streets. Driving up to the show-stopping hotel, the dozen horse and carriages lining the street looked perfectly in place, in fact, there wasn’t even the need for another look. But as we continued up to the entrance, it was the period costumes that made us think twice.

We later learned that a very popular historical Netflix series was being filmed that day, but against the gold Georgian stone and grand backdrop, the props and actors seemed to fit right in. That’s the thing about this beautiful road the hotel is situated on - it really is like stepping back in time. And in the hustle and bustle of the 21st century, there’s something truly magical about that.

You'll feel relaxed the minute you arrive

Checking in to No.15 GuestHouse couldn’t have been easier. With friendly faces on arrival and a fire roaring in the reception, it really was what they call a warm welcome. We drove but if taking the train the hotel will liaise before your arrival on timings so a member of staff is waiting at the station for you.

They will then whisk your bags back to the hotel on a bike and leave you with a map and freedom from the heavy suitcase you’ve been carrying around. This means visitors can explore the city on a leisurely walk back to the hotel, a lovely detail that could make all the difference.

MORE: Planning your 2023 vacation? Discover 18 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews

Spectacular interiors await

The hotel has 36 individually styled rooms, each with a bespoke Georgian dolls house, a fitting touch that takes your breath away as you entered the room. The rooms are an interior designer’s dream, designed with a modern twist but still maintaining the classic architecture throughout.

The hotel is as spectacular inside as it is from the exterior. But what really made this venue special were the added details I haven’t seen anywhere else. The first is a stairway full of vinyl records and a record player in each room, enabling you to choose the soundtrack for your stay. The next - something I wish all hotels had and something we really enjoyed - is a help-yourself pantry.

Yes, you read that right! A pantry filled with homemade cookies, pick-and-mix sweets, cold drinks and even ice creams. For a sweet lover like me this is what dreams are made of. The last thing that makes this hotel so magical is the thoughtful details for families, from mini tipis and bedtime books in the room to complimentary use of Instax cameras - the kids will stay entertained for hours!

Things to do:

The spa is the perfect place to unwind

The first thing we did to kickstart our relaxing getaway off was to head down to the spa within the hotel. Instantly, your worries are lifted as you step into the quiet relaxation room and sip on cucumber water. The spa uses eco-luxury products, formulated and blended in Britain by Pinks Boutique. Not only are the products vegan, organic, and sustainably and ethically-sourced but they are also results driven and really do work.

The therapists here are particularly skilled, tailoring treatments to your individual needs and leaving you feeling rebalanced and refreshed. The Copper Room within the spa is the perfect place to unwind with a friend or partner. The beautiful copper bar for two allows you to spend time together in a bath with organic, magnesium-rich salts, drawing out any tension aches and pains.

Enjoy quality time with your partner

Bath is the perfect place to explore, with plenty to keep you busy. We'd recommend taking the short walk from the hotel to the Roman Baths where you can immerse yourself in history and explore the heritage of the city.

Want the best view of the city? Head to the open-air rooftop pool at Britain’s only natural thermal spa at Thermae Bath Spa. Take in the views of the city whilst you bathe in Bath’s naturally warm, mineral-rich waters.

With shops galore, this is the perfect location to enjoy some retail therapy. A short walk from the city centre is The Royal Crescent, the most iconic landmark in Bath. The beautiful 30 Grade I listed terrace houses overlook the idyllic Royal Victoria Park, which is the perfect place to relax with a picnic on a hot summer's day.

RELATED: The best hotels to go to with toddlers or babies

Where to eat:

Enjoy breakfast in bed before a day of exploring

Before heading out, prepare for a day of activities with a hearty breakfast at the restaurant in the GuestHouse Hotel - we’d recommend the pancakes with seasonal berries or the eggs Benedict.

Sally Lunn’s is a world famous tea house, perfectly situated within the oldest house in Bath. Not only is the food here superb but the architecture is breathtaking. Entering this iconic building is like stepping back in time and there’s so much to feast your eyes on as you enjoy an original Sally Lunn bun.

Conveniently, the GuestHouse hotel has a great restaurant, serving the best seasonal ingredients from the local area. The steak here was simply divine, accompanied by a side dish of macaroni cheese.

Be sure to leave room for a cocktail or two, with the Somerset Old Fashioned being a real showstopper. If you don’t fancy staying in the beautiful restaurant within the hotel, we’d recommend heading to Jars Meze. The laid-back family restaurant serves the tastiest homemade food and their Gyros are a must!

To book, visit here

NOW READ

The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation or holiday abroad

Planning your 2023 vacation? Discover 18 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews